'Fix your map': Labrador MHA calls out Bloc Québécois leader for removing border from map

Labrador West MHA Jordan Brown says he was not impressed by the latest map created by the Bloc Québécois for it's national convention over the weekend. (CBC)

The MHA for Labrador West says he wasn't impressed by the Bloc Québécois convention over the weekend, and is calling on the party to fix its map.

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet addressed supporters of Quebec's federal sovereignty party on Sunday, speaking at a podium adorned with a map that removed the border between Quebec and Labrador to make it look as if it was all Quebec.

Members also voted to pass a motion to defend the historic land claims of the Quebec government, especially with respect to Labrador.

Labrador West MHA Jordan Brown says it's not the first time the party has pulled the stunt, and called it "almost laughable."

"It's getting out of hand. It's absolutely ridiculous at this point in time," Brown told CBC News on Tuesday.

"They just do not want to recognize the sovereignty of this province and Labrador when they're supposed to be a sovereignist party and talking about respecting sovereignty. But yet they want to insult us like this."

WATCH | NDP MHA Jordan Brown speaks with the CBC's Carolyn Stokes: Labrador MHA calls on Bloc Québécois to change map showing region as part of Quebec Duration 2:34 Labrador West MHA Jordan Brown says a map shown by the Bloc Québécois at its convention to make it look like Labrador is part of Quebec is "laughable". He speaks with the CBC's Carolyn Stokes.

Brown says he feels maps like the one shown at the convention can be dangerous, spreading misinformation at a large scale. He questioned if the move is an insult, adding the party hasn't even taken the time to gain perspective on the people of Labrador.

"They don't know our culture, they don't know our heritage, they don't know our history. They know nothing about us," he said. "But yet at the same time, they want to turn around and say that we're an integral part of their sovereignty. It's laughable."

The Bloc Québécois has never ran a candidate in Labrador, Brown said, and has also never made an official visit to Labrador.

Brown said he has tried to make contact with the Bloc Québécois MP for Abitibi-Baie James-Nunavik-Eeyou — which borders Labrador — but has never received a response. CBC News contacted the party for comment and also didn't get a response.

Asked what his message would be, Brown kept it short.

"Fix your map."