Labradorians pitching in for pandemic-conscious Pride Week

Marches, concerts and late-night parties are out of the question this year, so Labradorians are finding creative ways to celebrate Pride Week in the Big Land.

Despite the uncertainty of COVID-19, Labrador Pride forged ahead with planning in April, scrambling to find an alternative to cancelling celebrations outright.

It was a nail-biting few months for Corinna Wentzell.

"You don't know who's going to interact online," Wentzell said. "Same thing, when you have an event, you don't know who's going to show up."

But Wentzell turned out to be only a contributor to the week's plans: virtual and physically distanced events started popping up, led by community groups across the region.

The hospital decorated its long-term-care centre. A church held a Pride-themed, live-streamed service. A local potter put together take-home craft kits.

Altogether, the efforts saved the annual celebration — a relief for George Lim, 32.

"It means a lot to me that there is some sort of community support that is fighting for your right to exist," Lim said.

George Lim, left, and his partner are celebrating Pride Week a little differently this year. (Submitted by George Lim)

Lim arrived in Canada from Myanmar eight years ago. "I grew up in a very conservative Buddhist household," he said. "I didn't really have a lot of sexual education growing up."

It wasn't until he attended LGBT events in Labrador that Lim learned to be more open about his orientation.

"I came to realize what Pride is, and why I should be proud to say I am who I am," he said.

"It gave me a sense of peace inside."

Lim said he's participating this week not just for himself, but for others.

"I just want to be a beacon of hope in the darkness," he said. "A signal for someone to see they're not alone if they're struggling."

Wentzell also supported the week's efforts, despite the challenges of pulling together a community event with everybody at home.

"You don't know who's struggling, or who still needs Pride, or who in the community is looking forward to this," she said.

