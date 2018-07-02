'A little piece of Labrador' in Parliament Hill Canada Day celebrations

It started as a small, kaleidoscopic video collage made from pictures of the autumn woods in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, set to the song Rosewood Casket, played by Glenn Gear's cousins in Labrador.

Gear uploaded the clip to Vimeo many years ago — but it wound up putting a piece of Labrador on Parliament Hill for Canada Day celebrations on Sunday.

"For me, as an Indigenous artist, it means a great deal," Gear said.

Gear stands in front of his finished mural, "Ommatik," in the pedestrian tunnel under Wellington street in Ottawa, part of an exhibition curated by Cree artist Joi T. Arcand. (Glenn Gear/Facebook)

Gear grew up in Corner Brook and has family from all over Nunatsiavut. He now lives in Montreal, where he works as an artist, animator and designer.

He said he was honoured when Heritage Canada asked him to rejig his Rosewood Casket video, so it could be projected onto the backdrop of the main-stage Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa, while acts such as Lights and Arkells performed.

The result was another kaleidoscopic swirl of colours, made from those same images of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

"[It's] kind of a snapshot of Labrador, of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, in particular of that fall," he said.

"It just means there's a little piece of Labrador ... represented in the nation's capital."

These images are made from pictures of the woods in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, taken in the fall. (Submitted by Glenn Gear)

His piece was part of a series of digital artworks projected onto large screens on the main stage, all made by artists from across Canada. Gear said this was the first year an Indigenous artist's work was included in the projections.

"It was a great honour."