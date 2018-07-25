Labrador crash victim remembered as a woman 'full of life'

Friends and former colleagues of a woman from Happy Valley-Goose Bay who died after a car crash Saturday are remembering her as a dancing, dessert-loving social butterfly.

Theresa Bruce, 77, was riding in a pickup truck with her husband Clarence when they crossed the centre line of a highway in northern New Brunswick, colliding head-on with an oncoming truck. The two men in that truck died at the scene, as did two horses they had been hauling.

Theresa Bruce passed away in hospital from her injuries. Clarence Bruce was hospitalized and has since been released.

The news of her death came as a shock to Theresa's friends and family in Labrador.

"We went to church on Sunday and that was the first thing that I noticed, that she wasn't there," said her friend of four decades, Arch Hanrahan, recalling how she always sat in the same spot, and was part of a gang that met up for coffee afterwards.

"To look back, and she wasn't in the pew, her or Clarence — she will definitely be missed. God bless her," said his wife, Bertha Hanrahan.

Teacher, dancer, friend

Bruce was a retired teacher, who worked at St. Mike's Elementary School on the town's airbase. Arch Hanrahan estimated he spent three decades working there alongside her, and was always impressed with her skills.

"She was very conscientious. A very good, strict teacher," he said. "One of our better teachers in fact, that I ever knew."

Theresa and Clarence Bruce, surrounded by their grandchildren. (Submitted)

But Bruce had far more interests than just her profession, and was known as someone always on the move — literally.

"She just loved to exercise, loved it. It didn't matter what. It was either yoga, pilates, dancing. She just loved to dance," said Bertha Hanrahan, adding Bruce waltzed, two-stepped and line danced whenever she could.

"She always wanted to be in good shape, and she always was," added Arch.

Sweet-tooth socializer

It was fortunate Bruce was a fitness fanatic, because she also liked to indulge.

"She preferred the dessert over the meal, or anything else," said Arch Hanrahan,

"She loved to eat out, to dine out. The only person I knew who would go first for dessert before the meal came."

She just loved to dance. - Bertha Hanrahan

Bertha Hanrahan called Bruce "very sociable," saying that sometimes food was just an excuse to have a good gab.

"She just loved the social part of it, really. That was Theresa. And cards, oh my goodness, she loved playing cards," she said.

"Clarence, her husband, he wasn't too fussy about playing cards, but he would play for Theresa's sake, and the same with dancing."

The Hanrahans agreed Bruce touched many people in the community, and the tragedy has affected them all.

"We will miss her," said Bertha. "She was so full of life."

Bruce's funeral will be held July 30 in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador