Gobble gobble! Labrador Morning's turkey drive raises $5,400 and 75 turkeys

In just an hour and a half on Friday morning, Happy Valley-Goose Bay raised $5,400 and donated 75 turkeys to the town's ministerial association.

CBC Radio's Labrador Morning hosts the turkey drive each year. With inflation driving up turkey prices, the show asked people to donate money if they couldn't afford to donate turkeys — but the drive saw a boom in turkey donations anyway.

Labrador Morning 1:28:03 Turkey Drive, art therapy and Mummers in the Summer

"We're just overwhelmed with the generosity of our community in tough times like this," said Paula Dawe, longtime volunteer with Roland Shears Memorial Christmas Hampers.

Some of the largest donations included $1,090 from the Happy Valley-Goose Bay Rotary Club, 16 turkeys from Nunacor and $635 from the Melville Mantas Swim Club.

With the price of turkeys rising, Labrador Morning suggested people donate money instead — but saw more turkeys donated this year than in previous years. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The funds raised go to the Happy Valley-Goose Bay Ministerial Association — made up of leaders from the five different churches in Happy Valley-Goose Bay — and help pay for the hampers put together by the Roland Shears Memorial Christmas Hamper program.

"The need this year is greater than ever," Dawe said. "I see families struggling that never had to struggle before. The cost of food has gone up so, so much."

Santa Claus was at the turkey drive to help gather donations. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Dawe hopes that, with the drive and other fundraisers, there won't be a child waking up without something to eat and something to play with on Christmas morning.

"You are wonderful. You make it possible for us to do what we do," Dawe said to all the donors. "And I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a wonderful new year."

People of all ages donated to the annual turkey drive, including two children who saved up $32 for the event, giving it to volunteer Paula Dawe. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador