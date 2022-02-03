Labrador hunters rescue moose that fell in L'Anse au Loup Brook

A recent trip out to a brook in L'Anse au Loup was anything but normal for a group of Labrador hunters who worked together to rescue a moose that was separated from its mother and had fallen through ice and snow into the water.

Stanley Linstead was part of a group of seven who came to the moose's aid after it was discovered by his friend, Ivan Humber.

"He said the cow just ran off, but when he went along the side of it on the Ski-Doo, he looked out of the corner of his eyes and said, 'I just seen the ears of a moose!" Linstead told CBC News.

"And when he looked, there was a young bull down in the hole."

Stanley Linstead and six other hunters rescued this moose after it fell into a brook in L'Anse au Loup. (Stanley Linstead/Facebook)

Linstead said the moose was standing in three to four feet of water, which made rescue efforts more challenging.

After taking some time to assess the situation, talking to the province's Department of Wildlife and trying to cut the snow around the brook to allow the moose a ramp to walk on, the group decided to try to pull the moose out of the water with a rope.

"We knew we had to haul him out.… We kept trying and trying," Linstead said. "The rope would come off his head and we got a rope around his belly. So I said, 'Let's all seven of us give it a valiant effort. We can't leave him there.'"

The group pulled the moose out of the brook with a rope. (Stanley Linstead/Facebook)

After hauling on the ropes for some time — under the watchful eye of the bull's mother, who was standing on a hill in front of them — the group was able to pull the moose out of the brook.

The men were worried about how they would get the rope off the moose but it shook it off on its own and was quickly on its way to reunite with its family with no apparent injuries.

"I was gonna say he was healthy as a horse, but he was healthy as a moose," Linstead laughed.