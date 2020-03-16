Voisey's Bay flights suspended while Vale firms up COVID-19 mitigation plans

Flights in and out of Voisey's Bay, the remote mining site in northern Labrador, have been suspended while risk mitigation measures are firmed up.

The company confirmed in a statement to CBC News on Monday the suspension of flights — effective today, with an update expected Tuesday — is a precautionary measure "until we have the ability to enhance our screening process of employees prior to departure to site."

The suspension affects roughly 115 workers who were scheduled to travel to the site today and 100 who were scheduled to depart.

The site is especially busy these days as work continues on a multibillion-dollar initiative to expand the operation to an underground mine.

With nearly 900 workers on site, the company says it has been taking "all necessary measures to support the prevention of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at its sites" since late January.

An advisory to employees by the company said, "We will work quickly to allow our employees at site that were due to leave today, to return home as soon as possible."

A spokesperson says there are no suspected case of COVID-19 at the mine, and the suspension of flights will allow for the finalization of a plan specific to Voisey's Bay "to help minimize the risk for our employees currently at site, and those who will be arriving."

Air Canada cancelled some flights between St. John's and Toronto set for Monday and Tuesday, saying it is part of a schedule change "because of the current health crisis surrounding COVID-19."

Screening for offshore workers

Paul Barnes of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says screening began at the Cougar heliport on March 6 for any personnel travelling offshore.

Barnes said offshore workers are met at the helipad by a nurse with a questionnaire designed by the World Health Organization that asks about travel history and symptoms.

Depending on the results, workers may have their temperatures checked by the nurse, and Barnes said workers will not be allowed to board the aircraft until cleared by the nurse.

Cougar Helicopters told CBC News all Cougar staff have also undergone the screening process, and aircraft and facilities are being disinfected daily.

Barnes said there are also medical staff aboard the rigs to check for symptoms there.

"If an offshore worker displays any symptoms, they're inspected by the offshore nurse and if the symptoms may be virus-related — whether it's this virus or any other virus — the individual is isolated and preparations are made for their transportation off the platform and back to shore," he said.

Barnes said workers aboard supply vessels leaving from St. John's harbour and heading to the rigs are also being screened with a similar process.

He said the goal is to protect the workforce, but in a "worst-case scenario" production could be halted offshore.

In other transportation news, the ferry run between St-Pierre-Miquelon and Fortune on Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula has been cancelled until further notice.

According to its website, the ferry service stopped running Monday.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador