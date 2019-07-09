Government orders end to controversial bag searches on Labrador ferry

The company operating a government-funded ferry service to Indigenous communities in Labrador has been ordered to discontinue searching luggage following accusations they were racially motivated.

"The searches are not continuing," Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball told reporters in St. John's Friday morning.

Controversy flared this week after Torngat Mountains MHA Lela Evans spoke out about security measures she contended only applied to the coastal Labrador service, which is used primarily by Indigenous people, and not other intra-provincial ferry routes.

"Why are ferry users in Northern Labrador being treated differently?" she asked.

She suggested the searches and seizures amounted to discrimination, since ferry users on other routes do not have to contend with such measures.

In recent days, employees with Labrador Marine Inc., which holds the contract for the service, carried out searches of personal belongings on the docks in Nain and Rigolet, Evans said.

She said the luggage was opened in full view of other passengers as crew searched for alcohol. She said some passengers did not consent to such searches.

A Labrador Marine employee looks through a bag of a passenger on the dock in Nain. 0:29

The searches caused anger in coastal Labrador, and gained greater attention after a video surfaced showing staff rooting through bags.

The company later said the searches would continue, but it would find space on the Kamutik W to conduct them privately.

But the premier slammed the door on that option Friday morning.

"The searches are discontinued, and what we need now is a policy that [we] will put in place that reflects what's required on this ferry service," said Ball.

Labrador Marine is contracted to serve the coastal Labrador route, sailing from ports to Goose Bay in the south to Nain in the north.

The company said the searches were a way to deter alcohol and drug use on those long trips.

Ball acknowledge that some questions had to be answered.

"We need to understand why these decisions were made, and I agree that we need to have a policy that's consistent no matter where we are, and must reflect on why they would need to be done," he said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador