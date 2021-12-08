Labrador man dies after being found in snowbank Tuesday, RCMP say

A man in Happy Valley-Goose Bay died Tuesday after being found in a snow bank earlier that day, according to the RCMP. (CBC)

A Labrador man died Tuesday after being found in a snowbank earlier that day, police have confirmed to CBC News.

Although few details are known as of Wednesday night, a spokesperson with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed a man was found in the snow near a local homeless shelter in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Tuesday morning.

The man was taken to a local hospital, but died some time later.

Police have ruled out foul play in the man's death.

CBC News has contacted the RCMP for more information.