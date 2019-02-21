A man well-known in Happy Valley-Goose Bay who is convicted of possessing child pornography will be serving a jail sentence, but he will have to wait for a judge's decision later this month to find out how long it will be.

Valance Job Oliver pleaded guilty to a single count of possessing child pornography which carries mandatory jail time.

In provincial court, in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Tuesday, Judge Rolf Pritchard said there was a lot to digest after hearing from both Crown attorney Brandon Gillespie and Oliver's defence counsel, Jonathan Regan.

Oliver is known in the community for often donning the Santa Claus suit for the town's Christmas parade. Through his media company, he also filmed children's dance recitals and school concerts in the town.

According to Oliver's LinkedIn profile, he worked as a communications manager for the Department of Labrador and Aboriginal Affairs Office from 2014 until 2017.

Before that, he had been director of communications for Labrador MP Yvonne Jones for seven months, according to his profile.

Earlier, he worked for the Newfoundland and Labrador government for more than six years as a public relations specialist based in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

More than 2,900 images

In September 2018, the RCMP and RNC Integrated Internet Child Exploitation unit received a complaint from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre regarding the transmission of child pornography.

Oliver was arrested at his home after police executed a search warrant in February 2019.



According to the agreed statement of facts read by the Crown, Oliver told police during his interview with them that he did not possess child pornography, but that some of it appeared via pop-ups when using the internet, and that he did not know where it came from.

But a digital forensics specialist with the Integrated Internet Child Exploitation unit found images and videos on hard-drives, memory cards and a laptop Oliver owned and used.

They also found earlier internet search terms for child pornography on his computer, and there was evidence that a number of videos with names associated with child pornography had been viewed.

The Crown said a total of 2,949 images and 75 videos of child pornography were discovered during a single search of Oliver's residence.

Oliver spent two days in custody at the Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP detachment after being arrested.

Exceptionally Graphic

Crown attorney Gillespie submitted a detailed description of some of the seized images and videos to Judge Pritchard, noting that they are are "exceptionally graphic."

"This is a case where an individual possesses an enormous volume of imagery and video that depicts in various forms extremely disturbing sexual acts performed on and by children," he told the court.

"The majority of children depicted are prepubescent, and almost certainly lack full comprehension and understanding surrounding what was occurring to them, particularly when you consider some of the imagery depicted children as young as two or three years old," he said.

By obtaining child pornography, Gillespie stated Oliver helped to create a demand for material he referred to as "heinous," and directly contributed to the victimization and exploitation of children.

He emphasized that real children suffer and are traumatized, stating that Oliver's demand for child pornography was borne out of a "mental compulsion" for it.

Shunned by family

Defence lawyer Jonathan Regan said his client has been in counselling through the John Howard Society having moved away from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, and says he doesn't plan to return to the town after the sentence.

The court also heard that Oliver is remorseful, and his family has shunned him as a result of the charges with Oliver's own son changing his last name.

Oliver who appeared via the telephone reflected he's had a long time to think about accepting his guilt and to reconcile his shame.

He also thanked the Integrated Internet Child Exploitation unit.

"I was destroying my life and everything I had before IICE knocked on my door. Without their strong intervention, there's a possibility I may not have been here today," he said.

Oliver said it's "just" that he be punished for his crimes.

"I was brought up on family values, very tight knit family values and I ignored those values to the point that I destroyed everything," he continued.

"I just hope that I can get back to where I was 12, 13 years ago when I was a kind and a generous person in society."

He told the court that he misses Labrador a lot, and said he's sorry for what he did. He said he has deservedly lost respect from friends and and peers.

He also apologized to his son who he said deserves much better.

Jail time

The Crown is seeking a jail sentence of 15-18 months with 3 years of probation with conditions attached, including limiting Oliver's internet usage to activities such as employment and education purposes, with the internet only accessible outside of the home environment.

Gillespie said conditions should specify that Oliver cannot go to places such as daycare centres and playgrounds where there are children under 16 years old - and that he attend counselling as part of his probation.

Meantime, Regan said an appropriate sentence would be 12 months, plus 3 years of probation with conditions that would allow Oliver to communicate with family members via the internet.

Regan asked the court to also consider that Oliver has been following strict conditions since he was released from Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP custody, and those conditions have had a punitive affect on him over the last two years.

He also said Oliver is hoping to serve his sentence at the Bishop's Falls facility where there are programs for sexual offenders.

Oliver is already on the sexual offenders information registry list for a previous unrelated sexual assault conviction.

The Crown wants him to be on that registry for life.

Judge Pritchard's sentencing decision will be made on April 29th in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

