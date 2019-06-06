Labrador women's shelter now welcomes pets, as Libra House steps up its offerings

Women fleeing violent domestic situations in Labrador will no longer have to worry about the fate of their pets, as a women's shelter in Happy Valley-Goose Bay has instituted a new, no-pet-left-behind policy.

"We've had times where a lot of women, especially from the coast, have had to leave their animals behind," said Jessica Keating, the executive director of Libra House.

"So with all that in mind, we decided to form this policy."

Staff will find safe placements for pets, providing food and necessities so that the women will not have to worry about providing for their pets needs along with their own.

"There's so many things that we can't control, and they can't control and they have to leave so many things behind. But a pet is very important to a lot of women, and our hope and intention is that it will encourage more women to leave the home, leave the violent situations," Keating said.

More upgrades

Inspired by a visit to a women's shelter in Corner Brook, Libra House is upgrading its facilities.

"[Libra House] stepped up the safety measures for the staff and it also stepped up the safety measures for anyone coming into the building, anyone fleeing violence, 'cause then they could literally come in off the streets out of the cold," Gisele Elliott, an administrative assistant at Libra House, said.

Numbers of those seeking Libra House's help have been on the rise over the past couple of years, especially for what it offers beyond housing.

"We also offer supports, if you need someone to talk to, if you need some help and assistance looking for homes, and other services out in the community," Keating said.

Other recent upgrades to Libra House include a new playground for kids, installed last summer. The next step is to build a privacy fence for safety.

"Unfortunately [women] just can't just leave and go to a public playground and public play areas, so we wanted to bring a play area here for them," Keating said.

"Anything we can do to help a woman and child and to help encourage them to leave an unhealthy situation, that's what we're here for."

