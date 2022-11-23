Power outages possible as Labrador-Island Link testing continues Thursday
Any outage would last less than 30 minutes, says Hydro
A major test of the troubled transmission line from Labrador to the Avalon Peninsula is scheduled for Thursday, according to Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, which could cause power failures for some customers.
Testing of the Labrador-Island Link, which carries electricity from Muskrat Falls in Labrador to Soldiers Pond, will run at a higher-than-normal power level of 675 megawatts Thursday as part of the link's commissioning process, according to a press release Wednesday evening from Hydro.
Operating the link at a higher level than normal will test whether the link's software is working properly, according to the company.
But the increased output has the potential to trip some pieces of equipment, the release said, and cause power outages in what Hydro calls an "under-frequency load-shedding event," which is when Hydro cuts power to some customers to balance out the system during an unexpected surge of power.
One such instance happened earlier this month, when a power imbalance created during testing of the Maritime Link caused about 57,000 customers to be without power for around 16 minutes.
Any outage connected to tripping equipment should last less than 30 minutes, Hydro said, adding updates will be regularly posted on its social media channels.
