New COVID relief packages for Labrador Inuit focus on cultural traditions

The Nunatsiavut government will roll out a second round of COVID-19 relief programs this month, including some packages designed to reinforce connections between the Labrador Inuit and their traditional ways of life.

Alongside gift cards for grocery stores, the programs include increased funding for community freezers, wood for homes using wood heat, and gasoline and ammunition for hunters.

"It's who we are, it's our identity, it's our culture, it's what the Inuit is about," said Gerald Asivak, Nunatsiavut's social services minister.

Gift cards for certain beneficiaries who are eligible for the food supplement program will be sent every two weeks, according to the Nunatsiavut government, and the first should be in pockets by Dec. 11.

The COVID-19 relief programs are returning after having been paused for a review at the end of September. Asivak said some minor programs have been suspended, but most are returning in full.

"I think, in the beginning, we didn't know what the uptake was going to be like," he said. "The need was substantial, very high across the board."

The food supplement program, which Asivak said saw the highest uptake, is being offered to eligible beneficiaries across Canada. It's targeted to seniors and poor and low-income families and individuals.

Nunatsiavut's harvesters support program sends money to its community freezers so they can provide hunters with money for gasoline and ammunition, and the hunters can provide the community freezers with local country foods.

At the NunaKatiget Inuit Community Corporation, the community freezer program provides hampers to roughly 160 families a month, according to chairperson Patricia Kemuksigak.

The hampers are a bit fuller now, thanks to a bit of extra funding and food from the Nunatsiavut government — like some always popular Arctic char. Nunatsiavut announced Thursday it will send another $50,000 to their community corporations — like NunaKatiget — and to food banks operating in their land claim area.

Kemuksigak said the lines are longer too.

"A lot of our seniors are low income, and their money just doesn't stretch as far, and some things have risen in cost."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the freezer program has also started providing some cleaning supplies and protective equipment, but Kemuksigak said traditional Inuit foods will always be the top priority.

"Some of the elders might not be able to hunt or fish anymore, and we service a lot of widows too," she said. "Their husbands have passed and they were missing out on traditional food, but now they can get it here and they are quite thankful."

Asivak said he views the high enrolment for the support programs as a sign of success, as it means people are getting the help they need. He also acknowledged that food insecurity and hunger are still problems in the land claims area and across the country, one that his government is trying to tackle.

"People are really, really glad that they got the food vouchers from Nunatsiavut government, and they are glad that they get more food from our program because of funding that we received," added Kemuksigak.

"They are very grateful. It's heartbreaking at times, one woman said this is the first time in her life that she ever had a full freezer and a full fridge."