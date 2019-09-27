Labrador youths march in Montreal climate protests

Two young people from Labrador have made the trek to Montreal to march with the Indigenous Climate Action group on the front lines of that city's climate protest Friday, expected to be one of the largest in Canada.

Jamie Felsberg of Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Angelica Vincent of Hopedale arrived in Montreal on Wednesday. Preparations ahead of the march have been "very hectic" said Helsberg, as the two have attended meetings, spoke at the Indigenous Voices for Climate gathering, and stayed up late making posters.

"We're making history," said Vincent, who said she had never seen a gathering of 10,000 people, let alone the hundreds of thousands expected to march in Montreal alongside Greta Thunberg, the Swedish youth activist who started the climate strike movement a year ago.

"Huger messages are being pushed through the world, and we're very glad to be such a big part of that," said Felsberg, who hopes politicians hear the protesters' urgent message on delivering real action to combat climate change.

"They really need to wake up," he said.

"No more political campaigns, we don't have time for that. You really need to just start acting on it.… We're all facing this."

He also hopes the collective Indigenous experience gets heard on Friday, as the movement has been "fighting for years about their land and resources, and protecting it," he said

"That's really relevant as well and that needs to be in the conversation."

Seeing the change

In Hopedale, Vincent said she's seen first-hand how the climate is changing — with recent brutal winters and polar bear sightings where there never were before.

"If the weather keeps up like this, it will be harder for people to go off on the land and try and subsist how they used to," she told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

Vincent has had the opportunity to get lots of walking in before Friday's march, as she said she's already given up using vehicles to get around Hopedale, and has also given up beef due to its large carbon footprint compared with other proteins.

Both feel a sense of urgency and the need to act.

"One thing I really want is for people to educate themselves. Education is key," said Felberg.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador