Innu donuts, rattles, fishing, dogs: Teens turn cameras on Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation
Labrador In Focus program holds weekend workshop to teach youths photography skills
The sounds of shutters clicking filled the air outside David Penashue's healing lodge in Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation.
Penashue's lodge was one of the places visited by a group of nine young photographers June 3-4 as part of a Labrador In Focus weekend workshop.
The program seeks to teach youth the skills they need to capture and share their world in a unique way.
First-time photographer Peyton Abraham said one photograph that stood out to him was a rock covered in moss on a trail around a small pond.
"It was cool, like the way the sun shone on the moss," Abraham said.
Brooklyn Rich photographed the workshop group while walking behind as the group walked toward Tshaukuesh Elizabeth Penashue's tent.
"I love that photo," Rich said. "I love the ocean in the background and I love how close together they were."
The nine young photographers photographed the youth centre, a frog pond, trails, Innu rattles made by David Penashue, dogs, a fishing spot, Tshaukuesh Elizabeth Penashue making donuts — and each other.
The program is one of many initiatives being held by CBC Newfoundland and Labrador in Sheshatshiu. Read more about the initiative here.
With files from Andrea McGuire