Innu donuts, rattles, fishing, dogs: Teens turn cameras on Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation 

The sounds of shutters clicking filled the air outside David Penashue's healing lodge in Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation.

Penashue's lodge was one of the places visited by a group of nine young photographers June 3-4 as part of a Labrador In Focus weekend workshop.

The program seeks to teach youth the skills they need to capture and share their world in a unique way.

David Penashue showed the Labrador in Focus workshop participants the traditional rattles used in Innu sweat ceremonies. Penashue told the group the rattles were made from caribou hide and sometimes used as a toy for children. (Paulina Andrew) Elijah Picard photographed a black bear that had wandered near Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation. (Elijah Picard)

First-time photographer Peyton Abraham said one photograph that stood out to him was a rock covered in moss on a trail around a small pond.

"It was cool, like the way the sun shone on the moss," Abraham said.

Peyton Abraham said his favourite photograph was one he took of a rock that was in a trail leading off from the Sheshatshiu Youth Centre. (Peyton Abraham ) Elder Tshaukuesh Elizabeth Penashue welcomed the Labrador In Focus photography workshop into her tent in Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation. (Elijah Picard)

Brooklyn Rich photographed the workshop group while walking behind as the group walked toward Tshaukuesh Elizabeth Penashue's tent.

"I love that photo," Rich said. "I love the ocean in the background and I love how close together they were."

Young photographer Brooklyn Rich photographed Labrador In Focus creater Heidi Atter, walking with some of the Sheshatshiu workshop participants. (Brooklyn Rich) Brooklyn Rich captured a photograph of one of the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation members fishing and showing off the latest catch. (Brooklyn Rich) David Penashue sits in front of his healing lodge. The lodge is inside a tented structure so he can use it through Labrador's harsh winters. (Florrah Rich)

The nine young photographers photographed the youth centre, a frog pond, trails, Innu rattles made by David Penashue, dogs, a fishing spot, Tshaukuesh Elizabeth Penashue making donuts — and each other.

The program is one of many initiatives being held by CBC Newfoundland and Labrador in Sheshatshiu. Read more about the initiative here.

Paulina Andrew photographed her brother's young puppy during a lunch break. (Paulina Andrew) Ray Sillitt captured one of the people fishing at the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation fishing spot. (Ray Sillitt)

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador