Labrador In Focus photography program coming to Nain and Cartwright

Isla Morris is captured mid-photograph by Abby Martin, a youth taking part in a Labrador In Focus workshop in Cartwright in May. (Abby Martin)

The Labrador In Focus photography program is back for a second round!

During the winter months, the program taught photography skills and loaned out CBC gear to youth in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. The youth's work was displayed in an exhibit and through an online gallery titled Through youthful eyes.

Because of the positive response to the first trial, the CBC Library Partnership Program is holding a second program in Nain and Cartwright.

Two youth compare photographs during a Labrador In Focus photography workshop in Nain in May. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

It will teach 10 participants between 10 and 30 about photography, using CBC-owned equipment.

It is meant to provide the skills they need to capture their world through an individualized summer project and share what they choose about their community and life from mid-June to early September.

CBC will then hold an exhibit of the works in each community and online.

Two youth snap photorgaphs while walking in Cartwright during a photography workshop in May. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Applications are open from May 22 to June 13. Have questions? Email the instructor behind the program here.

Interested in taking part? Learn all the details and apply here: