COVID-19 strikes homeless population in central Labrador

A small number of visitors at a homeless shelter in Happy Valley-Goose Bay have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Nunatsiavut government.

Michelle Kinney, the deputy minister of health for the Inuit government in Labrador, said fewer than five people had tested positive as of Wednesday afternoon.

She couldn't share more details because of privacy concerns.

However, the shelter's services haven't been affected, said Kinney.

"They're isolating offsite, and the shelter is otherwise operating as normal," she told CBC News. "Their isolation period is almost over now."

The Happy-Valley Goose Bay shelter can house up to 20 people.

The outbreak comes days after one at the Gathering Place in St. John's, forcing some staff members to self-isolate.

The 30-bed shelter at the facility continues to remain open to those in need, executive director Paul Davis said Sunday.