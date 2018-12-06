Happy Valley-Goose Bay mayor confident changes coming to regional health care

The mayor of Happy Valley-Goose Bay is optimistic about health care reform in Labrador after meeting with provincial officials on Tuesday.

"We're not asking for anything that other regions of the province don't have," Mayor Wally Andersen said.

Andersen and the town have been pushing the provincial government for a health board that is Labrador-specific, rather than having people travel to St. Anthony, on Newfoundland's Great Northern Peninsula, and St John's for care.

"We are not here to take anything away from St. Anthony, but rather to stress the point that Labrador needs its own health board," he said.

Over 450 people from all over Labrador responded to Happy Valley-Goose Bay's survey on community health care.

Roughly three-quarters of those that responded said they faced long wait lists to receive care, or that the services they needed were not available in their communities.

Statistics highlighted in the Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay's health report. (Town of Happy Valley Goose Bay)

"A lot of us can tell stories of waiting and waiting and waiting, cancelled appointments, rescheduled … missing because of flights that you can't get to the island," Andersen said.

Thirty-two per cent said they were unable to afford the travel necessary to access health care, while 24 per cent said they had been unable to arrange travel to get at the services they needed.

"We can all relate and yes, many times I've seen family members and friends … some who fall by the wayside unfortunately that [are] waiting for that appointment," Andersen said.

Andersen says having more services available in Labrador would save money in the long run since it would cut down on the amount of travel. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"If we had certain services provided here, it would cut down on the expenses of the people travelling down from the coast on to St. Anthony or on to St. John's."

Andersen recognizes it can be difficult to keep specialty positions staffed in a region such as Labrador, but says they are making improvements which can attract and help hang on to professionals.

"We believe that the wellness centre, it will help attract enough professional people here to the Lake Melville area," he said.

Beginning of a process

Mayor Andersen was optimistic about this week's meetings with provincial officials and lauded them for the recent changes that were made to mental health services in Labrador.

"This is not the end of a process," Minister of Health and Community Services John Haggie said.

"This is really a step in a discussion that will continue yet for some time to come."

Minister of Health and Community Services John Haggie says the process is ongoing with improvements to health services in Labrador. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

Haggie said that a new regional health board for Labrador was not a main focus of the discussions from his point of view, but rather they focused on the quality of care available.

"[The] location of service, who needs what given the changing demographics of the communities in Labrador," he said, "that's what we focused on."

