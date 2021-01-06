Labrador-Grenfell Health unveils priority list for bumped-up 2nd vaccines

With the 70-and-older population of Labrador-Grenfell Health nearing full vaccination, the health authority is now starting to move up second vaccine appointments for other priority groups.

On Tuesday afternoon, the authority said in a media release most people 70 years old and up in the region have had or are scheduled to have their second dose before July 9, a priority for the health authority as Newfoundland and Labrador plans to reopen its provincial boundaries to recreational travel this summer.

The health authority is now working to move up second doses for the following groups:

People with a second dose booked between July 16 and Aug. 5.



People who received their first dose outside the province on or before April 16.



Rotational workers who need to travel for work before their second dose. (Public health recommends they wait eight weeks before their second dose and must not book sooner than 28 days after first dose).



People who received a first dose of AstraZeneca-Oxford/Covishield vaccine on or before March 26 and would like to book a second dose with AstraZeneca.

People can book their second doses here. In the release, the health authority asked people not to "jump the queue" when booking their appointments, and reminded them not to select the "Dose 1" appointment option when booking their second shot.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador