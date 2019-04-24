Overcrowding at hospital strands Happy Valley-Goose Bay man in St. John's following stroke

A man who had a stroke has been stuck in St. John`s for nearly a month as he waits for a hospital bed at the health centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, which is struggling with overcapacity issues.

"It's very frustrating," Patricia Kemuksigak said. "It's hard on family, it's hard on everyone."

Patricia's husband Roland Kemuksigak had a massive stroke during surgery to repair an artery in early December, and on January 28 was transferred from an intensive care unit to the Miller Centre for rehabilitation.

Though he was discharged from the centre on March 29, Roland has remained there for nearly a month awaiting transfer to the hospital in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, where he requires more care before being allowed to go home.

Patricia Kemuksigak says she has taken a leave from her job and collected Caretaker Employment Insurance until it ran out (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"[We're] missing our family, our friends and our grand children," Patricia said. "We missed Christmas, their birthdays and now Easter."

Patricia says there was a glimmer of hope when he was scheduled aboard a medical flight to Labrador on April 10, but that was cancelled.

"They said he wasn't accepted as a patient into the hospital in Goose Bay," Patricia said. "He was [accepted] on the 29th of March but somehow the paperwork got lost."

It seems to be a lot of times, the beds are filled ... I think we need more beds. - Patricia Kemuksigak

Patricia said he was again scheduled to leave on the April 12 but she was told the hospital was full.

"He hasn't had any calls to go since," she said.

"He'd like to go home, and he thinks he'll heal better [at] home."

Impacts of delay

In addition to the personal effects of the wait, the delay has also affected the Kemuksigaks financially.

Patricia, who took a leave of absence from work in order to care for her husband, was collecting Caretaker Employment Insurance but that only lasted 15 weeks. Twenty weeks have now passed since Roland`s surgery.

"Right now it's quite difficult," Patricia said. "There was some fundraising efforts so I'm having to use a bit of, that but I'm hoping not to use so much because that's for renovations."

Kemuksigak is stuck in the Miller Centre in St. John's until a bed opens up at the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (CBC)

Patricia, who is staying at a hotel while in St. John`s, has been spending full days at the Miller Centre by her husband's side.

Roland is still paralyzed on the right side of his body but Patricia says he is "in good sprits". The Miller Centre still provides services for him, such as physiotherapy and occupational therapy, but it has become less regular since he is technically released from their care.

"Once in a while if they can fit him in," she said, he receives those treatments.

Health authority responds

Labrador-Grenfell Health (LGH) told the CBC it has been experiencing overcapacity at the Labrador Health Centre for a number of weeks.

"We recognize that there may be patients from the Labrador-Grenfell Health region waiting to return from health care facilities outside our region," an emailed statement read.

"We apologize for any delay in their return transfer."

Labrador-Grenfell Health calls overcapacity a "complex challenge" and that "sometimes a transfer delay is unavoidable." (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The LGH website says there are 25 beds in the Happy Valley-Goose Bay facility. Patricia said she has approached candidates in the upcoming provincial election, both incumbent and challengers, asking for help. She would like to see changes.

"It seems to be a lot of times, the beds are filled," Patricia said.

"I think we need more beds."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador