Labrador nursing home breakfast program gives residents 'enhanced culinary experience'

There's nothing quite like the smell of breakfast cooking in the morning, but it's something you might miss if your first meal of the day is cooked elsewhere.

That's why Labrador-Grenfell Health has started a new program at the Happy Valley-Goose Bay Long Term Care Home to help make connections with cooking.

Residents can now take turns having personalized breakfasts cooked in front of them, making for a more involved and immersive meal.

"It's very unique and it certainly heightens their senses, we're actually cooking it right on site out in the open where the residents are dining," said Roland Hewitt, the nursing site manager at the Labrador Health Centre.

"It gives them that enhanced culinary experience."

Roland Hewitt, the nursing site manager at the Labrador Health Centre, cooks breakfast for residents at the long term care facility. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

A small cooking area with a grill, a toaster and other appliances is set up in a common room of the long term care facility, cooking up familiar meals for those at the home.

"We try to cook up foods that are more traditional to the residents here in long term care," Hewitt said.

"This morning we've got eggs and bacon cooking, we've got capelin roasting in the oven and we also have toast with some jams prepared."

It's not just about cooking the food and serving it, it's about their opportunity to interact. - Roland Hewitt

Hewitt said five or six interested residents are selected to take part in the breakfasts every other week, sometimes even helping to prepare the meal.

"I think their favourite part is the interaction, the socialization. It's not just about cooking the food and serving it, it's about their opportunity to interact, to come up here to the cooking station and observe what I'm doing, if they can help they help," Hewitt said.

"It gets them more involved, I think that's the difference. It's more intimate as well," Hewitt said.

Hewitt says the breakfast program helps residents interact and socialize, while getting more involved in their meal. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

The day 101-year old Muriel Andersen was a part of the breakfast program, capelin was served alongside other breakfast foods, such as eggs and toast with locally made jam.

"Oh, I feel honoured to be having breakfast up here," Andersen said.

"We wanted to create this atmosphere like a home away from home," Hewitt said.

