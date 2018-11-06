Skip to Main Content
Chair of Labrador Grenfell Health board suspended, facing investigation
Chair of Labrador Grenfell Health board suspended, facing investigation

The suspension is the result of allegations "serious enough to warrant an investigation," the health authority said.

Boyd Noel suspended, Wayne Button named interim chair

Garrett Barry · CBC News ·
Labrador-Grenfell Health has its head office in Happy Valley-Goose Bay but is responsible for a large geographical territory. (Towncentrehvbg.com)

The chair of Labrador-Grenfell Health's board of directors has been suspended and is facing an investigation, according to a statement by the health authority.

Boyd Noel, who was appointed as chair in July 2017, is being investigated under Labrador-Grenfell Health's Respectful Workplace Policy.

A spokesperson for the Health Authority said he was suspended as a result of "allegations received by the Department of Health and Community Services which were serious enough to warrant an investigation."

"The investigation is a confidential procedure and therefore we will not be making further comment."

Noel declined to comment to CBC News about the investigation.

Boyd Noel was named chair of the Labrador-Grenfell Health Board of Directors in 2017. (Courtesy: Labrador-Grenfell Health)

Noel served multiple terms as Mayor of St. Anthony, and according a biography prepared by Labrador-Grenfell Health, worked with the Canadian Coast Guard for almost 40 years.

The Department of Health has named Wayne Button the active chair of the Board of Directors.

Button is a chiropractor, and the mayor of Labrador City.

Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Health has not replied to a request for comment.

