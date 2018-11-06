Chair of Labrador Grenfell Health board suspended, facing investigation

The chair of Labrador-Grenfell Health's board of directors has been suspended and is facing an investigation, according to a statement by the health authority.

Boyd Noel, who was appointed as chair in July 2017, is being investigated under Labrador-Grenfell Health's Respectful Workplace Policy.

A spokesperson for the Health Authority said he was suspended as a result of "allegations received by the Department of Health and Community Services which were serious enough to warrant an investigation."

"The investigation is a confidential procedure and therefore we will not be making further comment."

Noel declined to comment to CBC News about the investigation.

Boyd Noel was named chair of the Labrador-Grenfell Health Board of Directors in 2017. (Courtesy: Labrador-Grenfell Health)

Noel served multiple terms as Mayor of St. Anthony, and according a biography prepared by Labrador-Grenfell Health, worked with the Canadian Coast Guard for almost 40 years.

The Department of Health has named Wayne Button the active chair of the Board of Directors.

Button is a chiropractor, and the mayor of Labrador City.

Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Health has not replied to a request for comment.

