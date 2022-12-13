Confusion over Labrador gas prices causes retailers to sell gas at a loss

Some gas station retailers in central Labrador sold fuel at a loss this week, thanks to confusion over information from the province's Public Utilities Board. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

Confusion over information on the website of Newfoundland and Labrador's Public Utilities Board caused a price war in central Labrador this week, when fuel prices provided to retailers and the public differed by over 20 cents per litre.

Leander Baikie, owner of CRB Automotive in North West River, said Tuesday the discrepancy has been a headache since last week, when the board released an unscheduled fuel price adjustment.

"It seemed like everybody went into a tizzy and nobody knew exactly what was going on," he said.

The PUB, which regulates gas prices in the province, issued pricing information to retailers Thursday that showed the maximum price for a litre of self-serve gasoline would be $1.96 as of the next day.

However, when Baikie started looking around town and in nearby Happy Valley-Goose Bay, he saw a much lower price — $1.76 per litre.

"You drive past the pump and are like, 'Jeez, buddy's selling for $1.99, these guys are $1.76. Why would you go somewhere else?' So in order to stay competitive, we had no choice."

Leander Baikie of CRB Automotive in North West River says he had to sell gasoline for 20 cents lower than the maximum price to stay competitive with other businesses. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Baikie lowered his price to $1.75 per litre to remain competitive — which resulted in him selling his fuel at a loss, he said, as it cut out his profit margin of about 10 cents per litre — and he began looking for answers from the PUB.

After five days of searching, and no response from the board, Baikie would find out the discrepancy came from the PUB's website, where the price for the region was listed at $1.76 per litre on a separate document not sent to retailers.

He said the apparent mistake has been a costly one, especially for independent retailers like himself.

"We had no choice but to drop our prices down significantly and sell it for a lot less," he said. "We don't make any profit off it. So I guess we end up, as independents, being the biggest losers in this situation."

Clarity is imperative, says MHA

CBC News asked the PUB about the confusion, and the board responded with a written statement that said the $1.76 figure was part of a separate "unofficial" document providing a breakdown of maximum pricing by zone for illustrative purposes.

The document isn't sent to wholesalers or retailers, and was fixed shortly after the PUB was made aware of the problem.

"It is our understanding that some retailers used these charts instead of the official schedule that was sent out by way of direct notice," the statement reads. "Several retailers did contact the board for clarification and were advised that the correct price was 196.6 [cents per litre]."

The PUB said numbers issued in the press release sent to wholesalers, retailers and the media was correct, and that the decision to sell for lower than the maximum price is up to a retailer.

"The board has no jurisdiction to order retailers or wholesalers to charge the maximum price or set a minimum price to be charged," read the statement.

Lake Melville MHA Perry Trimper said messages about the mistake flooded his email inbox, and he speak with the PUB about the issue.

He said an interim measure is in place to keep the maximum price at $1.96 per litre but the board has indicated that price could drop once the current fuel supply runs out and a winter price freeze comes into effect.

MHA Perry Trimper says the PUB needs better communication to prevent such confusion from happening again. (CBC)

"People don't want to have to pay any more than they have to, so [wholesalers] put their price down to that publicly, mistakenly, posted number," Trimper said Tuesday. "Everyone is losing right now except the consumer."

Both Baikie and Trimper want the PUB to make sure their price adjustments are better communicated in the future.

"The last thing we need in Labrador … is a break in the system." Trimper said.