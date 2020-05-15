Can you travel within Labrador? Hodgepodge of restrictions slowly lifted

As the province entered Alert Level 4 this week, communities in Labrador — a region that's gone five weeks without a new case of COVID-19 — are figuring out how to ease restrictions on travel.

In March, as the province's public health emergency was declared, Labrador leaders moved to isolate their communities from visitors. Checkpoints were erected along the Trans-Labrador Highway and the Innu Nation community of Sheshatshiu went into full lockdown, only allowing residents to leave for essentials.

Then, in early April, the Innu Nation and mayors on the Combined Councils of Labrador called for a full ban on all non-essential travel, asking the premier to halt all ferries and flights into Labrador and shut down land routes.

The Quebec border crossings at Labrador West and along the south coast were later staffed by government employees to check the essential status of incoming travelers.

But as of the move down an alert level on Monday, some of those restrictions are now being lifted.

As of Tuesday, signs warning against non-essential travel between communities have mostly been removed in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, with just one remaining on the road to Labrador City. The checkpoint has been dismantled due to the change in alert level, the town confirmed.

The sign now says the town "strongly recommends" anyone entering from other parts of Labrador to self-isolate for 14 days.

Those entering Labrador by ferry, however, must still abide by rules set out by Labrador Marine. Passengers must reserve their ticket, remain in their vehicles during the crossing and are encouraged to wear a face mask, the operator said in a release Monday.

The latest of six total cases so far in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region was announced April 4. All patients have since recovered.

'We had it under control'

Sheshatshiu Chief Eugene Hart says when the province downgraded to Alert Level 4, he notified the community they were free to roam after two months spent within Sheshatshiu limits — as long as everyone continued to remain cautious.

"We're going to keep an eye on what the province is doing," Hart said. "If there are any changes, there's a possibility there could be another lockdown."

Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation enacted by-laws for citizens to remain in the community. (Rebecca Martel/CBC)

Hart said the lockdown provided a measure of comfort for some, and credits the by-law with allowing leaders to keep tabs on any possible source of infection from outside.

"We had it under control pretty fast," he said.

It wasn't without a toll, however, for a community still grappling with a number of deaths in recent months and a high volume of suicide attempts. Hart publicly called for more mental health resources to address those attempts late last year.

"We went from a crisis to another crisis," Hart said, noting that the last three months have felt more like three years.

"It's been a tough year in the community."

