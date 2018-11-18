Labrador Creative Arts Festival brings industry pros to region's youth

Young students in Labrador are showcasing their work and attending workshops with industry leaders at the Labrador Creative Arts Festival, which began Wednesday in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Transformation is the theme of the festival, now in its 43rd year, for 2018. Schools and students across Labrador work on individual, community and cultural projects around that theme. The work created by the students includes plays, photography, visual art, scripts and other artworks.

"What's really impressive is we have kids, so far that I've seen as young as 10 years old, and the confidence is quite spectacular," festival instructor Ruth Lawrence told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

"Being able to express yourself like that, to write your own plays every year as a kind of a warmup into the year, it's extraordinary," said Lawrence, an actor, writer, theatre director and producer.

The festival aims to help youth foster a sense of Labrador identity and provide them with a way to express themselves.

"It would feel to me that it's important, not just to those who organize it; it's really important to the students," Lawrence said.

"They really get the opportunity to say something about themselves, that maybe they haven't shared before."

Filmmaking in Labrador

Yvonne Ng — a dancer, choreographer, presenter, producer, curator, arts educator and founder of the Princess Dance Project — worked in Labrador on dance films that will be shown at the festival.

Students at the Labrador Creative Arts Festival have the opportunity to learn from industry leaders. (Labrador Creative Arts Festival/Facebook)

"For the most part, everybody who signed up for this has kind of known they'd be taking a leap of faith, having to be courageous, taking risks," she said.

"Hopefully in all of that they've learned more about each other, and hopefully themselves too."

Ng and her team travelled through four remote Labrador communities — Hopedale, Cartwright, North West River and Sheshatshiu — over the course of a year, and four films have been created from that experience.

Ng said she has given her students important tools through her teaching process, something each student can use regardless of whether or not they pursue the arts later in life: "Patience, generosity with themselves, pushing themselves, other character building aspects to all of this."

The festival runs until Nov. 21.

With files from Labrador Morning

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador