Delay in Labrador prison expansion will hurt women moving through justice system, say advocates

The Labrador Correctional Centre has a maximum capacity of 53 prisoners. Plans to expand the facility will be delayed by at least two years as the project is retendered. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Work to expand the Labrador Correctional Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay will be put on hold for up to two years as the provincial government retenders the project, prompting justice advocates to warn about the toll the delay will have on women moving through the justice system.

A tender to expand the correctional centre's cell space was put out by the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure last summer but was re-tendered in June due to higher than expected bids.

The expansion will include six cells in each of the prison's three wings, along with renovations to laundry and kitchen areas, according to a statement from the provincial government sent to CBC News.

"The extensions will increase capacity, be able to house female and male inmates, improve inmate services, and reduce the need to transfer inmates to other locations," reads the statement. "The department anticipates construction being completed within two years."

Because of the lack of cell space, women from Labrador are often transferred to Newfoundland, to the province's Correctional Centre for Women in Clarenville.

Michelle Gushue, an advocate for incarcerated women who has previously spent time in the province's prisons, said the situation can be a taxing experience for women who have to leave Labrador.

"They often spend weeks, months there on remand, and have to fly back and forth for their court appointments and whatnot," Gushue told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning on Wednesday.

Gushue said the trip comes with a mental and emotional cost for women.

Michelle Gushue, an advocate for incarcerated women in Newfoundland and Labrador, says women moving from Happy-Valley Goose Bay to Clarenville are often separated from their families for months at a time. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

"Most of these women have never been away from their families. The impact on the children is tremendous. And then we get into the other side of it. A lot of these women, they are single moms, so where are the kids going?" she said.

"The mental toll and emotional toll that it takes on the women… the stories that we hear, it leaves me speechless."

Gushue said the delay highlights the need for local supports.

"A lot of what we need to see is the women being kept in Labrador. With their families, in the community, so they can rebuild their lives and continue the relationships together as a family unit," she said.

"They just want to be home with their families where they can get the supports that they need conducive to their reintegration."

Heather Jarvis of the province's Elizabeth Fry Society says expansion of services for women in Labrador is essential. (Paula Gale/CBC)

While an expansion to the correctional centre would allow more women to get the local support they need, another advocacy group working for women in prisons says expanding the building shouldn't be the only answer.

Heather Jarvis of the Elizabeth Fry Society of Newfoundland and Labrador, a group that advocates for women going through the justice system, says the most important aspect should be expanding the services to help both Indigenous and non-Indigenous women in Labrador.

"What we know is that prisons are not where people heal, prisons are not where people are accessing their needs and services that meet their experiences," Jarvis said.

"Often the root causes to the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in prison systems is colonialism, is poverty, inadequate and unsafe housing, experiences of intergenerational violence.… This is the work that [we are] really interested in addressing. And as a starting point, listening to and upholding the experiences of women from Labrador."