Marine transport in Labrador to get overhaul with new contracts

It's taken years and several attempts, but marine transportation to and from Labrador is about to receive a major overhaul.

It's one that will make it easier for travellers to bring their vehicles to remote communities on Labrador's north coast.

It will also result in the replacement of three vessels with a combined age of 125 years.

And it will see a familiar name in the area's shipping sector remain at the helm.

Identical, ice-reinforced vessels

CBC News has learned that Labrador Marine Inc. will be awarded contracts for the Strait of Belle service between St. Barbe and Blanc Sablon, and for the Labrador coastal service.

The company is a subsidiary of Labrador-based Woodward Group, and already has several marine contracts with the provincial government in Labrador.

The 42-year-old Apollo has served on the Strait of Belle Isle run for years and has trouble keeping up with demand as more of the Trans-Labrador Highway is paved. (Labrador Marine)

An announcement will be made in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Friday morning, with officials from the company and all levels of government.

The value of the contracts are not known, but it's expected the vessels will enter service next year.

The company has purchased two identical passenger and cargo vessels with a 1A ice class rating in Germany.

The 98-metre vessels are less than 20 years old, were built in Norway, and have roll on-roll off capability.

Some modifications are being made to the ships before they enter service.

The Strait of Belle Isle run is currently served by the Apollo, which was built in 1970 and is due for a major upgrade if it were to remain in service.

But the biggest shake-up will be on the north coast run, which is currently served by the passenger vessel Northern Ranger, and the Astron, which is a cargo ship.

The new deal means travellers will now be able to drive their vehicles on and off the ship.