The former mayor of Labrador City is asking for privacy after announcing his resignation abruptly on Wednesday, citing no reasons for the decision.

In posts on Facebook and Twitter, Wayne Button said "it is in the best interest" of the town, his wife and family that he resign immediately.

"I love this town, the people that make our town and am very passionate about making it a better place to live," Button wrote.

"So, it is not only a difficult decision but one with mixed emotions."

Reached for comment Wednesday night, Button confirmed he wrote the posts but said he had nothing more to add.

First elected in 2017

In Labrador City, residents do not vote for a mayor, but rather a pool of town councillors. Elected councillors then vote among themselves for a mayor, and the role typically goes to the councillor who received the most votes from the general public.

In 2017, that was Button; a chiropractor taking his first run at elected politics.

"I want to thank all of the town staff, council and management for their hard work and dedication while I was in the role," he wrote in his social media statement.

Since coming to office, Button has been an outspoken advocate for amalgamation with the neighbouring town of Wabush. Just days ago, he told CBC News of plans for a plebiscite on the issue set for September.

The Town of Labrador City issued its own statement on Facebook, about an hour after Button.

"Labrador City Council will call a meeting in the coming weeks, where they will hold a vote to appoint a mayor and set a date for a by-election," according to the statement.

