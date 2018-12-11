Labrador City says it won't fund shuttered Wabush rec facility unless town votes on amalgamation

The Mike Adam Recreation Complex in Labrador City shut its doors in January after a funding agreement with nearby Labrador City ended. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Labrador City is once again pushing for a plebiscite vote on amalgamation with the Town of Wabush after the latter was forced to shutter a popular recreation facility for lack of operating funds.

The Mike Adam Recreation Complex (MARC) closed in January after 50 years in operation. Wabush Mayor Ron Barron said at the time that the complex was eating up a quarter of the town's budget.

The MARC was also largely reliant on a funding agreement with nearby Labrador City. The decision to end that agreement in January, Labrador City's Mayor Belinda Adams told CBC at the time, was partly due to the Town of Wabush's failure to present a plan for self-sustainability.

Addressing constituents on Friday via livestream, Adams said Labrador City would continue to withhold funding unless a plebiscite vote is held to determine whether or not the two municipalities should amalgamate.

Belinda Adams is mayor of Labrador City. (Submitted by Belinda Adams)

"Let residents have an opportunity to speak and let us know what they want," Adams said.

"If the Town of Wabush agrees to go to a plebiscite vote on amalgamation, then the Town of Labrador City will consider an agreed upon funding amount immediately to get the MARC back in operation."

Still no resolution after years of discussion

The topic of amalgamation has been a point of contention for the two municipalities for years. In 2017, Labrador City agreed to fund the facility to the tune of $300,000 annually.

The two municipalities planned on working together on the idea of a new multiplex.

But in 2019, despite pressure from residents who petitioned in favour of a plebiscite vote on amalgamation, the Town of Wabush decided against doing so, with the town's mayor, Ron Barron, saying he was against the idea.

Barron was not available to comment on the latest request for a plebiscite vote.

Adams said she would like to hear from the Town of Wabush by Monday to determine whether a plebiscite vote on amalgamation will be held.

"How do we get out of this funding request cycle, idling the MARC and continually letting our residents down?" Adams said during Friday's livestream.

"Throwing funding year after year without a plan is not the way to run a business or maintain and provide a service short term for our residents or taxpayers."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador