Crackdown on snowmobile 'freeloaders' riding Lab West trails without passes

There are lots of snowmobiles out on the trails in Labrador City, but the White Wolf Snowmobile Club says not everyone is paying their fair share.

"We've got too many freeloaders," said groomer operator Dave Mercer on Thursday.

"We got a lot of people using our trails without passes and it's really hurting the club because fuel is so expensive."

As a groomer operator for the White Wolf Snowmobile Club, Dave Mercer is responsible for 500-plus kilometres of groomed trail. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

With more than 500 kilometres of trail, upkeep is no small task, but the club says the number of people paying for trail passes has been steadily declining. During the 2012-13 season, there were more than 1,850 passes sold; last season that number was closer to 1,300.

"I would say we've only got about 50 per cent of our users that actually buys passes," said club president Eldon Wheaton.

Trail pass fees are a vital part of keeping the trails maintained, as was illustrated at the end of last season when the club's equipment operators agreed to be laid off and replaced with volunteers so the club could afford fuel.

Equipment operators at the club agreed to be laid off last year so the club could afford to pay for fuel. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"We could operate our groomers or pay our people [but] we couldn't do both," Wheaton said.

Cracking down

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it will crack down on offenders this season.

Police, working together with conservation and wildlife officers, will enforce laws that require trail users to have passes, and other infractions.

"It's very important that the officers are out, that they're visible," said RNC Insp. Tom Warren.

Mercer works in one of the club's groomers. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"[They'll be] monitoring for imprudent drivers, impaired drivers and ensuring that the snow machines have the proper trail passes that are required to operate on the trails."

Anyone caught without a trail pass faces a $130 fine under provincial motorized snow vehicle and ATV regulations.

"This is a snowmobile community," avid snowmobiler Jeff Hann said.

Avid trail user Jeff Hann says he doesn't understand why trail pass numbers are going down. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"Everybody's got a skidoo or two or three so these numbers, I don't understand why they're going down."

Hann said he believes there are lots of people out using the trails without a pass, adding there's lots of work the club does that goes unnoticed.

"There's nice little warm-up shacks, so when you're out riding you can actually take the family and kids," Hann said.

"Things like that, people take for granted. Without the support of these trail passes, these things don't happen."

