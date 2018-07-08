Labrador City man arrested, charged with posing as a police officer

Police in Labrador City have arrested a resident of the town for posing as a police officer, following a two-vehicle collision in the town.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers responded to the collision around 3 p.m. Saturday on Grenfell Drive, and during the course of the investigation, it was alleged that one of the drivers identified himself as a police officer to two people at the scene prior to the RNC's arrival.

Police arrested a 40-year-old man and charged him with two counts of personating a peace officer under the Criminal Code.

The RNC said the accused was also charged with imprudent driving and backing up a vehicle when it was unsafe to do so.

He will appear in provincial court at a later date to answer to the charges.

