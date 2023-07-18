Dead fish covered in heavy sludge washing up on Labrador City beach

Dead fish covered in a heavy sludge have washed up on the shoreline of Little Wabush Lake in Labrador City. (Town of Labrador City/Facebook)

Officials in Labrador City are investigating after droves of dead fish were spotted washing up along the shoreline of a beach near the town's sewage plant.

Reports were first shared with the town council on Friday, Labrador City Mayor Mitchell Marsh told CBC News Monday.

Many of the fish were covered in a heavy sludge, according to reports, and items like used tampons were also found on the beach alongside the fish.

"I was dumbfounded. To see the fish washed up on the lake and the mess that was in that area, it wasn't a very good feeling. And I had the same reaction as everyone else," Marsh said.

The plant is currently undergoing a federally mandated upgrade, Marsh said, but he added regulations are being followed and he doesn't believe it's the reason fish are washing up on shore.

"We've seen fish that were killed upstream from where the sewer's to. And I mean if there's a river going down, how is the sewer going up?" he said. "So we're working with authorities to figure out exactly why."

Part of the investigation involves both the provincial and federal governments, Marsh said, and testing of some fish that have been recovered from the beach and frozen.

Marsh said the town is currently focused on why the fish are washing up on the beach and not who caused it as of yet.

The town also hasn't yet asked questions about why they found out about the incident through social media as opposed to monitoring of the lake, he added.

"Right now, our priority is to find out what is doing this to the fish and control that so we can save the fish population. The who will come afterwards," he said. "We got to get the facts before we act on it, and we are digging hard to get these facts."

CBC News has contacted both the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the provincial Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture for comment, but has not received a response.