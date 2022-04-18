Labrador City community van seeing high demand after offer to help those in need 

Adam Smith is the driver behind the Trust Transit Accessible Vehicle Service which covers Labrador West. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Adam Smith's day starts early as he sets off in a large white van to pick up people for their hospital appointments, visit their loved ones in long-term care, pick up groceries or help seniors get to a family supper.

"It's been very rewarding for me actually, as the operator, to see people's faces light up when they actually get to participate in an event or activity or even just visit their loved ones at their home," Smith told CBC News in March.

Smith is the operator of the Trust Transit Accessible Vehicle Service, a pilot program in Labrador City. Trust Transit began when the Twin Cities Seniors' 50+ Club applied for a provincial government grant. The club was given $90,000 by the province and drummed up another $45,000 through fundraising.

The money bought the van and the town of Labrador City contracted Smith to operate it. The service started in the middle of November and Smith said it's been full steam ahead since.

He said it started with a small group of users in the fall and things are growing. He now gives over 300 rides a month.

"We broke 100,000 kilometres in the first 3.5 months or so. So that was a little bit enlightening," Smith said.

"Some days we're doing over 200 kilometres a day and for a little community here, that's quite a bit."

Adam Smith is the operator of the Trust Transit Accessible Vehicle Service. He is contracted by the Town of Labrador City to run it on an annual basis. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The program started as a way to help bring seniors and long-term care residents out into the community but has grown to be used by those who need accessible transportation and to deliver groceries for those in need.

Smith said there's been quite a lot of usage and he's optimistic the program will continue after the pilot ends.

Accessible service

Rodney Murphy is a regular on the van's accessible lift.

Murphy told CBC News he loves the program as he was unable to move around the community much before.

"But now I can get out and go anywhere and go to the library or for a drive," he said. "[I would] be lost without the van."

Rodney Murphy, 50, says he loves the van service because it means he can get out in the community. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Murphy said he thinks of Smith as the "best person ever."

Smith takes Murphy to his frequent hospital appointments, out for groceries, to renew or return his library books and also for bird watching adventures.

The town's taxis don't have wheelchair accessible vehicles and there aren't any public buses.

Rodney Murphy (left) is a frequent user of the van service for things like groceries, medical appointments and even just a drive. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The Trust Transit van is free for people to use and can be booked for a variety of services.

Gail Pike uses it to pick up groceries or to go to the hairdresser and is hoping more people take advantage of the program.

"We've had an extremely cold winter," Pike said. "For the seniors, why are you going out, starting your car, going out in the cold when you can call out and go in the van and you also have a conversation? I think that's a really good mental health thing."

Gail Pike said seniors being able to call the Trust Transit van and get outside is a great way to get them out of the house and help their mental health. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Access to food

The Labrador West Ministerial Association food bank, which serves around 60 clients a month, also calls on Smith frequently.

"That fills a niche that wasn't there before," chair Peter Reccord told CBC News. "Trust Transit has been really helpful to us."

Reccord said families using the food bank in the winter are picking up food every 30 days, meaning they have five or six bags to carry home. The van service offers a ride home or a food drop off.

Smith also helps Reccord pick up large donation boxes from Walmart and a local grocery store to restock the shelves of the food bank.

Peter Reccord and Rebecca Burke operate the food bank in Labrador West. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Smith said people are appreciative to have the van are feeling included in the community again.

He said one highlight so far has been taking 96-year-old Blanche Preston to the Well-Bean Cafe over the holidays for a seniors' event. Her grandchildren, Tina and Dave Harris own and operate the store.

"We didn't actually think she would ever get to see the cafe open because she's been in long-term [care] for a couple of years," Dave Harris said. "With this transit opportunity, she was able to actually get in and see the cafe. It's been the only time."

Blanche Preston, 96, was able to see her grandson's business, the Well-Bean Cafe, by using the van service. Dave Harris (left) is her grandson and co-owns the store with his wife Tina Harris. (Submitted by Dave Harris)

After years of telling his grandmother about his dreams of a small cafe, Preston was able to see it and be present at the community event, Harris said. He said he hopes to get Preston back to the cafe at least once more.

In the future, Smith said he sees opportunities to expand the van's use. He said there's talks to partner it with the career program at Menihek High School so the van could offer youth transportation to jobs.

Adam Smith says he's hopeful the van will be renewed for another year after seeing how many people use it. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador