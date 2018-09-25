How could $100K improve your community? Labrador City wants to know

If you had $100,000 to make a difference in your community, what would you do with it?

That's what Labrador City is asking its residents.

The mayor and council have pledged $100,000 for a so-called participatory budget, which gets members of the community involved in how public money is spent. They want residents to pitch ideas for projects that the town can undertake next year, to make a difference in 2019.

"I'm looking for new, inventive ideas, things that aren't on the council's radar," said Mayor Wayne Button.

He's already heard some new ideas, like bike paths, a new lookout point in town, and other improvements.

The $100,000 could go toward one big idea, or it could be split to pay for several projects.

Labrador City town council is looking for residents' advice on how to spent $100,000 on improvements to the municipality. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Aside from improving the community, Button said it will also be an educational exercise for residents.

"We're gonna have some people that come forward with some ideas, but they're not gonna be able to come to fruition because there's all kinds of things in play that they don't know about," he said. "Something that they might think costs $7,000 might actually cost $25,000."

Button said that will give the public a better idea of how council decisions are made.

"It's gonna work on both ends."

Inspiration from New Brunswick

The idea for the participatory budget came about during a recent conference in Halifax.

Button said he and the town's manager heard that the town of Dieppe, N.B., does something similar. They thought it could work in Labrador City.

There's no hard deadline for ideas, but Button said they'd like to get pitches in by mid-October, when council starts its budgetary process.

From there, council will set up an advisory panel made up of residents who will choose the winner or winners.

"If you want to help the town implementing this, you can actually put your name forward and be selected," Button said.

"I can't wait to see what the results are."

The public can submit their ideas, or volunteer for the advisory panel, on the town's website or its Facebook page.

