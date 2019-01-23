Grandson with accessibility problems inspiration for Lab City grant for renovations

Labrador City is working to become more accessible for people with disabilities, and it's due in part to a councillor for whom the matter is personal.

Last year, town council introduced the Barrier-free Business Grant, which can match up to half of the cost, to a maximum of $10,000, that a business spends on renovations to improve accessibility.

Mayor Wayne Button told CBC's Labrador Morning on Tuesday that Coun. Junior Humphries has a grandson with accessibility issues, and council racked their brains to find a way to offer an incentive to businesses to become more accessible.

"We got our planning and developing [department] on it and here it is, so I really have to give credit to him. It was his initiative and it's a great idea," he said.

Mayor Wayne Button hopes to see numerous proposals from Labrador City businesses wanting to become more accessible. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The renovations are up to the businesses to decide, and the projects must be approved by the town's planning and development committee.

"Once we get quotes on how much it will cost, you know, we will let them know what we think is accessible and what's approved — then what they can go ahead with the renovations," Button said.

The towns guidelines note that project proposals are subject to a review of the building, must meet "high-quality standards" and must conform to the National Building Code.

"We're hoping that if we put this grant in play for a couple years, slowly a lot of businesses around town, with attrition, will become more accessible — so we're hoping for more this year," Button said.

The town is committed to accessibility research

The Iron Ore Company of Canada donated $25,000 and will be bringing in a consultant team to do research, along with the town, the community's accessibility.

We encourage and applaud any municipality to take such an initiative to enable better access to their town in any way possible. - Nancy Reid

"My councillor who has the grandson with the accessibility issues, he's counted and stated over 30 buildings in town aren't fully accessible," said Button. "So, I mean, that's shocking."

Button also wants the town to be more accessible to remain attractive for the aging population as well as mandating future development be designed with accessibility in mind.

"Any new buildings in town now have to be accessible but also have universal design," he said.

The acting director of the Coalition of Persons with Disabilities Newfoundland and Labrador said the group is excited by the work being done by the town.

"We encourage and applaud any municipality to take such an initiative to enable better access to their town in any way possible," said Nancy Reid.

