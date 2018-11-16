RNC make arrest in case of gun-wielding Labrador City armed robber
Search warrant leads to arrest of 27-year-old man
A 27-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly using a gun to rob a convenience store in Labrador City, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
A masked man walked into Lakeside Convenience on Maple Crescent Saturday night and pointed a gun at the clerk before tapping it on the counter and demanding cash, according to surveillance footage from the scene.
The clerk asked if he wanted a bag, and then emptied the register into a plastic bag.
The man fled the store before police showed up, according to an RNC release sent Friday.
On Thursday night, police executed a search warrant at a house in Labrador City and subsequently charged a 27-year-old man with armed robbery, disguise with intent, several weapons charges and breaches of court orders, the release said.
Police said nobody was injured in the incident.