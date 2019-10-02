Labrador City apartment residents rescued by ladder after 1st-floor fire prevents escape

With heavy smoke making escape impossible, a first-floor fire at a Labrador City early Monday morning presented a rare rescue mission for the town's fire crews.

Fire Chief Joe Power said the department was called at 4:17 a.m. to 1001 Bartlett Dr., where a fire had broken out on the first floor of the four-storey building, preventing residents from escaping out the main entrance

"There was four to six people hanging out of windows and waiting to be rescued," said fire Chief Joe Power.

The chief said most of the calls the department responds to are for fire suppression; it's rare for a call to such a large rescue effort.

The two residents who did pass through the smoke-filled hallway suffered from smoke inhalation, says fire Chief Joe Power. (Submitted by Emily Connors)

"Our crews put up a couple ground ladders and got the first two people out and then we had to bring the ladder truck around to the opposite side of the building and get a couple more people out from the third and fourth floor."

The bulk of the damage was done to the laundry room and main hallway, with the apartments themselves suffering smoke damage.

"One side was fully engulfed and the other side was full of black smoke," Power said. "When our crew entered they had a job to see anything."

Residents of the building put wet towels along their doors to prevent smoke from entering, and opened their windows to access fresh air.

"There were two young girls who did walk down through the heavy smoke. When they got out, obviously, they were throwing up with the smoke inhalation," said Power.

A fireproof door prevented the fire from spreading to this first-floor apartment, but the damage to the hallway and laundry room is substantial. (Submitted by Emily Connors)

Seven people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They were all released the following day, said Power, who added the building owner is working with the Red Cross and the Salvation Army to find accommodations for everyone.

The fire is still under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious, said the chief.

