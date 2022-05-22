Cain's Quest memoir offers advice to amateurs, veterans taking part in 3,100 km race

As registration opened for Cain's Quest 2023, one of the members of the first all-female team to complete the 3,100 kilometre snowmobile race in Labrador released her new book.

Cain's Quest is a treacherous race across rugged frozen tundra and sea ice as a maximum of 50 competitive teams cross the big land, beginning and ending in Labrador West. Cain's Quest 2023 is set to have 18 checkpoints and pass through 13 communities.

Coreen Paul isn't signing up for the 2023 race and instead sharing her tale from racing in 2012 and 2020. Paul was one of the racers in the first all-female team to complete Cain's Quest, racing in 2020. Her new book Taillight Finish: A Cain's Quest Memoir tells the stories behind the races.

Taillight Finish: A Cain's Quest Memoir is Coreen Paul's second book about the snowmobile race. The first was a children's book encouraging youth to follow their dreams. (Coreen Paul/Facebook)

"It was mainly about giving people an opportunity to see what actually happened there on the trail because, you know, the viewers, the fans, they don't get to see it. They don't get to hear the stories all the time," Paul told Labrador Morning. "Now I get to capture it."

Those stories come from Paul herself and from her support crews. As well, the book offers advice for the amateur and veteran alike.

If people are registering for the 2023 Cain's Quest, for example, Paul recommends making sure everything is completely ready — including maps and GPS — and double checking that nothing is missing. Paul said she can't financially sign up for the 2023 race but would do it again, if possible, in the future.

Currently Taillight Finish can only be ordered directly through Paul, but she hopes to have it in stores soon.

Coreen Paul (right) and her partner Rebecca Charles (left). The two raced in the 2020 Cain's Quest. (Photo Credit Ronin Photo)

As of the morning of May 20, only four days after registration opened, 43 teams out of a maximum of 50 had already registered for the next year's event.

"Super exciting to see so much interest in the race so early," said Chris Lacey, chair of the Cain's Quest Board of Directors.

Lacey said in early June, the board is set to begin visiting some checkpoint leads in the different communities to start training. He said it takes around 600 volunteers throughout the communities to run the race but people are always more than willing to help out.

"I'm just looking forward to seeing everybody," said Lacey, "meeting everybody again and getting back to the semi-normal kind of life and seeing everybody's excitement and how everybody comes together and pulls this massive event off in such an amazing manner."

Residents concerned about noise

Not everyone is quite that excited yet.

As volunteers and competitors prepare for the race, the Grand River Snowmobile Club based in Happy Valley-Goose Bay is hoping for changes.



The club has asked the Cain's Quest Board of Directors to only allow stock exhausts in the race.

"Every year, here in the Goose Bay area, we hear people talking, complaining about these silencers, aftermarket silencers that are on snow machines. They're quite loud and quite disturbing to a lot of people," said club president Greg Wheeler.

Wheeler said the 'silencers' that increase the noise of the exhaust are illegal in the province but are still being used.



In response, Lacey said the board is reviewing the request right now and taking the concerns under consideration.

