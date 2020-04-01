Masks, cookies and candles: How Labrador businesses are dealing with the pandemic

As Labrador companies adjust to the realities of an economy hobbled by the COVID-19 pandemic, a few business owners are doing their part in the fight to prevent the virus from spreading.

Mining company Tacora Resources is donating thousands of highly sought-after N95 masks to health authorities, after Taskforce NL asked businesses across the province to inventory their protective equipment.

Graham Letto, Tacora's community and government relations manager, said the company realized it had 26,000 masks, far more than they need for employees on site.

"Tacora felt that this was an opportunity for us to contribute to the cause," Letto said.

PAL Airlines is shipping the masks for free to Eastern Health in St. John's, where a central procurement system has been set up to distribute to all health authorities.

Graham Letto of Tacora Resources says the mining company has more N95 masks than it needs, so it's shipping them to health authorities. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

In Labrador City, the Sugar Shack Bakery's doors are closed, but cookies and treats are still being served up.

Owner Jodi McCarthy has been keeping the oven warm for essential workers, offering free coffee to essential workers, bringing snack packs to the police, and offering free subs, cookies and drinks to all truckers coming in.

"My father is a retired trucker and the last thing that I wanna see is truckers coming to town unable to get anything to eat," she said.

Boxes on back of this Tacora Resources truck are full of N95 masks heading for the island to be redistributed. (Submitted by Graham Letto)

McCarthy delivered snacks to both the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the police force on the Quebec side of the border. She also delivers a free cupcake to kids on their birthdays.

Postville grocery store manager Jordan Sheppard has implemented a few changes because he's concerned people stocking up on items will empty the store until a supply boat can sail up the coast again.

"We've only got the limited stock of things we get in for the winter. If people buy it all up then there is no more. Once all this ends, we could be out of toilet paper or something like that," Sheppard said.

The store has designated 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. as the time for seniors to shop. No more than five people are allowed in the store at once, with one person per household per day, although the store recommends one visit a week.

Jordan Sheppard, manager of Sheppard's Variety Shop in Postville, has implemented safety measures to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Submitted by Jordan Sheppard)

"I'm hoping people are shopping smart so that they don't have to come out and interact with the public because the store is basically the only public place open right now," said Sheppard.

In Happy Valley-Goose Bay an artisan has ramped up production of her products, with her own day job as an office administrator on hold.

Megan Bennett's new Yellow Heart Co. makes candles and bath bombs, and she says demand has spiked as people are spending more time at home.

Megan Bennett operates Yellow Heart Co. in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Megan Bennett )

"[People] can't go to work, hence I can't go to work, so I'm making more," she said.

"People are chilling at home, and they want a bath and they want a candle, and it's creature comforts that I can create and give to them," Bennett said.

