Labrador boy returns from cancer treatments to a surprise parade and cheering friends
Aiden O'Keefe says he was overwhelmed by the welcome and it meant the world to see everyone
Aiden O'Keefe of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L., had a special homecoming Monday night.
The 12-year-old had been away from home since December for treatments for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and family and friends decided he should be welcomed back with style.
While Aiden was driving the 1,500 kilometres home with his parents, family and friends signs and got ready at the town's EJ Broomfield Arena, while police cars and fire trucks stood ready to escort him back.
Around 60 people gathered at the arena, some who didn't know Aiden personally but wanted to show their support, like Mandy Chiasson and her son.
"I have a little boy myself and I can't imagine the things that he's had to deal with and the struggles his family's had to face so I fully support everything and for bringing Aiden home, I'm going to be here no matter what," Chiasson said.
After lights, sirens, cheers and horns welcomed him at the arena, the family drove home. Waiting there was another surprise: Aiden's best friends waiting to see him.
"He's very kind, sweet, smart, and he's an awesome friend," Logan Smith said.
Logan and Myles Best were two of the about 10 friends who couldn't wait to see their buddy again. Myles said he's the "best friend you could think of."
"It's been crazy because he's been gone for such a long time and it's going to be crazy to see him again," Myles said. "It's going to be so good to see him."
"I wasn't expecting it. It was very surprising, very surprising," Aiden said. "I was kind of crying in the car a little bit."
Aiden said he couldn't believe he was even going home until he finally got to Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Being back means everything, he said. The display of affection welcoming him home made him happy, he said.
"Thank you for coming out. It means the world."
Donalda O'Keefe said she wanted her son to be surprised because he deserved something truly special after 10 months of treatments. People immediately jumped on board and started to help plan, she said.
"This is very overwhelming," O'Keefe said. "It's such a great feeling knowing that all these people care about my son."
It's been hard to have the family split up, but now they're all back together, O'Keefe said.
"His fight is not over yet, but he's able to continue getting his chemotherapy from home, which is amazing. He's able to get better with his friends and family, and that's the best medicine of all. Family is medicine."
With files from Meg Roberts
