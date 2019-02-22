'It's very frustrating': Lack of Labrador ferry service leaves the coast up in the air

Nicole Denty should be getting ready to leave Hopedale, where her fiance just wrapped up a teaching contact.

Instead, she and her family are unsure if they can get out of the community at all, as delays plague the new ferry servicing Labrador's north coast and questions remain about the planned "boat plane" service meant to replace it.

"We have family meeting us in Goose Bay to drive us back to the island, and we have all our hotels booked and everything, we don't know when we are leaving Hopedale," Denty said.

The family has two cats, and reserved tickets for three humans and two kennels on the Kamutik W ferry for travel on July 4. But the new ferry, which was supposed to begin service along the coast this week, is overseas having renovations made to its onboard accommodations. It's now scheduled to arrive in Labrador on Sunday.

To take its place, the provincial government set up regular Air Borealis flights along the coast to help get people where they need to go. But Denty says it's not clear if her family can bring both their pets on the plane.

"Nobody knows if we can put the cats on the plane, so we really don't know what to do," she said.

Shelves running bare

North coast residents like Denty say one of the main issues with the plan to replace ferry service until the Kamutik W is operational is poor communication between passengers and the entities managing their travel: Labrador Marine, Nunatsiavut Marine and Air Borealis.

Denty's ferry reservations didn't transfer directly over to the boat plane, and there has been a lot of confusion finalizing the travel arrangements now that the ferry is delayed, she said.

I feel like there's a whole coast of people up here who do not matter. - Nicole Denty

"You talk to Air Borealis, you talk to Nunatsiavut Marine, and you talk to Labrador Marine and they all have different answers," she said.

"They keep telling us they can get one cat on the plane for sure, but we have two cats. We can't just leave one in Hopedale."

But there are concerns that those charter flights won't be sufficient to handle the traffic of passengers or supplies to and from the north coast.

In addition to their own travel frustrations, Denty said that shelves are now bare at the grocery store in Hopedale.

"The stores are running out of food, the shelves are bare and there's no plane coming in to bring the food because the supplies were supposed to be on the boat."

Fresh foods like produce and dairy are still being delivered, but not much else, she said.

The issues make her think the provincial government doesn't understand the needs of the people in Labrador, Denty said — and she doesn't think this situation would happen elsewhere in the province.

"I feel like there's a whole coast of people up here who do not matter."

Labrador Marine website to be updated

Minister of Transportation and Works Steve Crocker said he understands the concerns of residents of Labrador's north coast.

"We recognize the challenges people on the north coast have been having with the schedule of the flight service," Crocker said.

The Labrador Marine website will be updated with scheduling info for the boat plane service, he said

The north coast has substandard service and it's been going on for a long time. - MHA Lela Evans

"What we have done now is we're going to bring a lot more certainty and clarity to the schedule for the people on the north coast."

But transportation issues in Labrador are not currently limited to the ferry delay, and Lela Evans, the PC MHA for the Torngat Mountains region, says that her constituents are not served as well as those in other areas of the province.

A washout after heavy rains forced the Trans-Labrador Highway on Route 510 to close for five days in June, cutting off transportation to and from Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

"The north coast has substandard service and it's been going on for a long time," Evans said, "and it's not only the front-line customer service people who are giving us poor service, it's at the management [level], it's at the planning level, and it's at the government level."

Concerns about shipping changes

In another north coast town, Elsie Wolfrey in Rigolet also had to change travel plans due to the Kamutik W's delay. For her, that complication came with an extra snag: Rigolet is experiencing a gas shortage after the town's only pump shut down at the end of May.

With the Kamutik delay, Wolfrey had to change her vacation plans. Now she will ship her truck to Goose Bay on the Astron, which handles freight and vehicles, while she takes the boat plane down to meet it.

She can't fill the truck up in Rigolet before the trip, so Wolfrey said she hopes she has enough in the tank to make it to a gas station when she reaches Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Wolfrey said she is concerned that even once the Kamutik W's service begins, her community and others on the north coast could experience higher prices for goods. Products that once left Lewisporte as cargo and travelled by boat to the north coast will soon ship by transport truck to Happy Valley-Goose Bay before being loaded onto the new ferry, which is drive-on drive-off.

As for Denty, she is still waiting to find out how she and her family, including their two cats, will travel to Newfoundland this summer. They may be allowed to put both their cats inside a single carrier for the flight from Hopedale to Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The entire experience has been frustrating, she said.

"We only get to go home for two months of summer, and the more time we're stuck here is less time we get home to see our family."

