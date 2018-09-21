Labrador woman sounds the alarm after blocked from becoming an ambulance driver

Aimee Buckle took an emergency medical responder course immediately after finishing high school, but says she wasn't told there was an age restriction on getting her qualifications to drive an ambulance. (Submitted)

A woman from southern Labrador thought she had the perfect plan to help pay for her university education and have zero debt after graduation, but then reality intervened.

Aimee Buckle, 18, of Forteau wanted to be an emergency medical responder, driving an ambulance while taking university classes online. Things didn't turn out that way, though, because to her age.

"A lot of my family and close friends work on the ambulance home, so it just kind of drew me to that," Buckle told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

"I had to go to St. John's and do a two week course through Eastern Safety (Services) so I could work on the ambulance, but I still have to be with a paramedic at all times."

Emergency medical responder training

The training allows for Buckle to check blood pressure, heart rate and assist the paramedic. Meanwhile, the job calls for the emergency medical responder to also drive the ambulance while the paramedic tends to patients.

After applying for the job in Forteau, Buckle was shocked to learn she needed a class four license to drive an ambulance in this province.

"I was told I couldn't get it for another 10 months," Buckle said, adding she was told she needed more driving experience before being able to write the test.

"I got my license as soon as I could when I was 16, but now in order to get my class four I need to be 19."

Buckle wanted to drive an ambulance to help pay for her courses while going through university, with the plan to have zero debt after graduation. (CBC)

Buckle said her age never came up during her training, and she worries the job won't be there in 10 months time.

On top of that, she says she's out over $2000 for the course, plus more on top due to travel costs, food and lodging.

"It's really frustrating knowing that they made it available to do the course, knowing that I still can't get a job until I get my class four," she said.

"You can do that [course] right after high school."

Provincial response

CBC contacted the province for comment, and was told in a statement the program in this province focuses on driving experience versus age.

"Driving an ambulance to and from a scene of a medical emergency is statistically more dangerous than normal day-to-day driving," the statement said.

"Having a skilled and experienced driver is critical to patient and passenger safety, and to the safety of other motorists and pedestrians on the road."

Service NL said it is not considering removing or reducing restrictions for commercial class driving licenses.

With files from Corner Brook Morning Show

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador