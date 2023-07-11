New affordable housing units in Goose Bay a key asset to community, says Labrador MP

Members of the provincial and federal governments were in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Tuesday to open four new housing units in the community. (Newfoundland and Labrador Housing/Facebook)

Four new accessible and affordable homes opened in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Tuesday, with more on the way to address the high demand for housing in the region.

The four-unit building at 30 Mesher Street is a collaboration between the provincial and federal governments and the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation. It was built with $787,000 of cost-shared provincial and federal funding.

Two of the four units are fully wheelchair accessible, which Labrador MP Yvonne Jones said is a positive and needed addition to the housing supply in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

"It's a tremendous asset for the community, and I'm so happy for the families that will get to call these units their home," Jones told CBC News Tuesday.

"There's been a tremendous wait list for housing in the community, and especially for people with disabilities and so on. So we've been able to configure the housing models to meet what the community's needs are."

Jones also announced more than $5 million in funding for housing projects around Happy-Valley Goose Bay, which she said will support the creation of at least another 16 affordable homes.

Jones said Happy Valley-Goose Bay is significantly affected by a lack of available affordable housing, and that making these units available will do a lot of good for those who are able to move in.

"It does a lot to help boost people's self-esteem, helps keep them motivated. It takes a lot of stress out of their daily lives. That's the pieces we don't always see that comes with having a roof over your head," she said.

"It has an overarching impact on the individuals that get to be fortunate enough to have these homes."

Happy Valley-Goose Bay Mayor George Andrews said the homes and funding are a great step forward for the town, adding it will help the town in more ways than one.

"Because of ... economic times and and the Muskrat Falls project and things like that, affordable housing units and inventory have dropped considerably," Andrews said, adding that single units and two-bedroom units for families have been in short supply, forcing people to move away.

"We're pleased," he said. "Sixteen new units and another good announcement coming in a little bit."

Paul Pike, the minister responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, said the addition of more affordable housing is a positive for the region, citing housing as a key social determinant of health.