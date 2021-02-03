Labour debate: Liberals promise no mass layoffs, while Tories and NDP focus on Furey's absence

Alison Coffin, Siobhan Coady and Ches Crosbie prepared ahead of the Federation of Labour election forum on Tuesday night. (Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour/Twitter)

The Liberals, Progressive Conservatives and New Democrats revealed a little more about positions on social issues at a Federation of Labour forum Tuesday night, even though the parties have yet to release full platforms 10 days before the Newfoundland and Labrador election.

The forum — the second of three consecutive debates this week — covered a wide-ranging number of topics, including strains on the health-care system, the vulnerable, transitioning the economy from oil, the minimum wage, sick leave and privatization.

One of the themes of the night involved who did not attend: Liberal Leader Andrew Furey, who instead sent St. John's West candidate Siobhan Coady, who serves as deputy premier in the current government. She faced off against PC Leader Ches Crosbie and NDP Leader Alison Coffin.

The three all made their case to the virtual audience for the forum. Crosbie said there are two choices: cuts or growth, while Coady said massive public service cuts don't work. Coffin hammered at affordability and sustainability.

Coffin was first out of the gate with promises, pledging no cuts and a commitment to a $15 minimum wage by 2022.

"If people cannot afford to live here, they'll be forced to leave to get work," Coffin said.

"No one who works a 40-hour work week should be struggling to survive …They deserve to be able to pay for their rent, to pay their bills, to go to the dentist, to buy a winter coat."

Meanwhile, Crosbie said now is not the time to increase the minimum wage, since so many businesses in the province are struggling through the pandemic.

Liberal Leader Andrew Furey said he was absent from the labour forum because he was preparing for tonight's televised leaders debate. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"The question of raising the minimum wage when so many businesses are teetering on the edge of bankruptcy and holding on to the cliff of solvency by their fingernails, that has to be postponed," Crosbie said.

"We're going to have to see how long it takes to claw our way back out of the pit of financial distress that this pandemic has pitched us into under the Liberals."

Coady, on behalf of the Liberals, said they raised minimum wage four times in the past year, and that it will go up again this year, but she stopped short of committing to raise it to $15.

"We have to be careful and cognizant of some of the impacts in the economy when we raise the cost of minimum wage," Coady said, adding that an all-party committee is tasked with looking at a basic income.

No massive public sector cuts: Coady

Crosbie used a question about privatization to muse about whether a sell-off of public assets would be a part of Moya Greene's economic recovery team, which is expected to turn over its interim report at the end of the month. A final report is due by the end of April.

"Dame Greene is famous for her past agenda and performance as a privatizer," said Crosbie, referring both to Greene's honorific title in the United Kingdom, where she now lives, as well as her record of running both Canada Post and the U.K.'s Royal Mail.

"That's what attracted Premier Andrew Furey to her in the first place, her reputation for privatizing."

Coady didn't say specifically if the Liberals were for or against privatization, but said the report doesn't yet exist, and that it will be debated and cabinet will decide if its recommendations are acceptable.

"When the report is finalized and presented to government, we will consider it. We will debate it, we will discuss it. We will bring it to the House of Assembly for debate and review," said Coady, who accused Crosbie of fear-mongering.

Coffin firmly stated the NDP does not support privatization. "Public services are just that," she said. "They are publicly available to absolutely everyone."

Later in the forum, when asked about "impending bankruptcy," Coady also promised no mass public service cuts.

"We don't plan massive cuts to the public service. I repeat that the premier of the province, Dr. Furey, has said repeatedly said that massive cuts don't work," said Coady, who pointed to a string of collective agreements that were negotiated before the election writ dropped last month.

Furey's absence

The PCs and NDP also took aim at Furey's absence from the labour forum, and that Federation of Labour president Mary Shortall quit the economic recovery team last month. Shortall cited a lack of transparency and a concern that the group's work t would put her in a conflict of interest.

But Coady said she was more than capable of filling Furey's shoes at the forum.

"I will not be diminished. There are young girls and young women listening here tonight," she said.

"I am deputy premier and minister of finance in the Liberal Party….I certainly am here to debate and discuss the issues at hand this evening and certainly am capable of doing it," she said.

Furey, Crosbie and Coffin face off Wednesday night at the highest profile debate of the election, a televised debate that will air on CBC at 7 p.m. NT.

Voters go to the polls on Feb. 13.

When the legislature was dissolved last month, the standings in the 40-seat House of Assembly were 19 Liberals, 15 PCs, three New Democrats and three Independents.