The 40th anniversary Labrador Winter Games begin

The 2023 Labrador Winter Games opening ceremony welcomed athletes to Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL. It featured a variety of performances including hoop, drum and fire dancers.

The 2023 Labrador Winter Games opened with multiple performers and emotional moments.

It kicks off a week filled with modern and traditional events.

The games started in 1983 and runs every three years. It was set to be held in 2022 but was delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masters of ceremony Jack Penashue and Anna Goudie dedicated the 2023 games to the frontline workers during the pandemic, and to the late Dennis Drover.

Drover was an athlete in 2003 before taking on the coordinator job for Team Labrador City until 2019. He died in May.

Drover would give advice to more than his own team, said Labrador City's community coordinator Greg Peddle.

"Those who met him surely did not forget about him," Peddle said. "He certainly left a lasting impression, not only in the games but also the wonderful people of Labrador."

The Labrador Winter Games bring together hundreds of athletes from every Labrador community. The 2023 games mark 40 years since the first games in 1983. (Heidi Atter/CBC) The youngest and oldest competitors carry the two torches around the E.J. Broomfield Arena. This year, both are from Pinsent's Arm. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The ceremonies also featured a performance by the Drummers Heartbeat group out of Lake Melville School, the Labrador Winter Games choir made up of students from schools in the Lake Melville area, a hoop dance performance from Terrance Littletent, a performance that led to all athletes dancing by the Andrew Penashue Band and fire dancers.

There's an estimated 500 athletes from each of Labrador's communities, 600 volunteers and thousands of spectators. Competitions start Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. AT with table tennis, target shooting, and snowshoe races.

Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation Chief Eugene Hart and athletes from Sheshatshiu lead a large dance around the E.J. Broomfield Arena to the Andrew Penashue Band. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Standing ovation for Labrador MP battling cancer

The night included a standing ovation for Labrador's Member of Parliament, Yvonne Jones. Jones stepped back from her political role in November after being diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time.

"It's such a great feeling, not just to be home, but to be in this room tonight, to be surrounded by amazing people — people that are filled with determination and strength and people that are ready for the challenge of the Olympics of the north," Jones said to the crowd.

"Let me just say to you, you are remarkable. Give it your all and be proud."

Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation Chief Eugene Hart spoke at the podium praising MP Yvonne Jones for coming to the opening ceremonies. (Heidi Atter/CBC) Athletes from every community in Labrador are gathered in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation Chief Eugene Hart addressed the crowd and thanked Jones for coming to the opening ceremonies.

Hart had a bouquet of flowers to show appreciation to Jones for attending and the arena gave Jones a standing ovation.

"She's a fighter. She's a fighter in many ways, so I'm really happy she's here tonight," Hart said.

