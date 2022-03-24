Labrador West Status of Women Council opens accessible community space

A new community space in Labrador West aims to provide people and community groups a place to gather and provide support for each other.

Michelene Gray, executive director of the area's Status of Women Council, which opened the space on Wednesday, said it's essential for groups to have accessible, inclusive and free space to avail of.

"I'm over the moon excited. This has been something I've dreamt of since the beginning of my career," she said. "Being able to break barriers that women or people who need support face is huge. And the more barriers you break down, the more inclusion that equity we'll have in our communities."

The open concept area, on Humber Avenue in Labrador City, has two seating areas and a large mural in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The space will host the Status of Women Council's events, awareness events on violence against women, the local teenage Inuit drumming group, Narcotics Anonymous, Alcoholics Anonymous, art therapy classes, peer support groups and more.

The space has been a work in progress for five years, Gray said. Plans fell into place when the space beside the council's office became available, she said.

To get the space, the council raised the $65,000 needed through the community and local businesses, including a $25,000 grant from Rio Tinto and around $38,000 from the Ulnooweg Indigenous Communities Foundation to cover two years' worth of rent and for the foundation to have a small office in the space.

One of the oldest residents in Labrador West said she was pleased to see the space open.

"The space is absolutely beautiful," said Joan Stamp, 96, who has lived in the community since 1963 and is the oldest member of the Status of Women Council. Previously, it wasn't a very big area for so many meetings and so that's good."

Large mural meant to spark conversations around MMIWG

The new community space also features a large mural by Labrador West artist Scott Pynn, dedicated to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Pynn, a former tattoo artist, says he's four months sober after battling addictions for years and has been sharing on social media his experiences on how art therapy has helped him through it.

The piece is made up of three panels, each four feet wide and eight feet tall, showing trees covered in snow and butterflies under a full moon. The bottom of the piece shows a blanket of snow covered in blood spatters.

Pynn said he was honoured to be a part of the centre.

"It is actually a real important part of my life. It's where we have our NA meetings," Pynn said. "I got a little girl, so I worry about her all the time, and something like this is a great resource for women in the community."

Pynn said he wanted the piece to be beautiful but impactful and hopes that when people come into the centre, the mural will start a conversation about missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and keep the issues fresh in their minds.

Gray said the mural is dear to her heart as not everyone is aware of the statistics on missing and murdered Indigenous women. The Assembly of First Nations says Indigenous women and girls are five times more likely to experience violence than other Canadian populations.

"He captures that in such a beautiful way and it also helped support him on his journey to recovery as well, so it was healing and rewarding," Gray said.

