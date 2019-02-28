Lab West residents looking to increase affordable housing options for seniors

For seniors looking to stay in Labrador City when they retire, the options available for accessible and affordable housing are slim. But one group of concerned residents is working to change that.

Carson Gibson is the president of the board of directors for Labrador West Pioneer Living, a non-profit organization lobbying to bring specialized housing to seniors to the area.

His group's goal is to raise funds from the government to build senior cottages — affordable units that will be on level ground and include complimentary snow-clearing and grass-cutting services.

Gibson says the current lack of housing is forcing many seniors to move away from the town after they retire in search of a more affordable place to live.

Carson Gibson is leading the charge for better senior-friendly housing in the town. (Supplied by Carson Gibson)

"That's the mentality of the people who think that they have to leave Labrador City when they retire but that's not the case. A lot of people are staying here," he said in an interview with CBC's Labrador Morning.

Gibson said more retirees are looking to stay in the area because they have family who have also gone on to work at the Iron Ore Company's mines and who are now having children of their own.

"We have people from Newfoundland and from New Brunswick who want to come back here because they had to leave because there is no senior housing here for them suitable for their needs," he said

Awaiting survey results

Labrador West Pioneer Living has distributed a survey tor residents in the area about what they're looking for in housing, and after the results come back, Gibson said, they'll began taking their ideas to the provincial and federal governments.

He hopes land will be donated that can be used to build the units, and that the rest of the money will come from government funding.

They've also been keeping Labrador West MHA Graham Letto up to speed on the latest developments.

"People have been looking at it and just talking about it and we decided ... let's make a go of it," said Gibson.

"We'll do our part to get to this stage where we can make a proposal to the government for funding, and I'm sure we will have some good success."

