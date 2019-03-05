Breaking
4 taken to hospital in train accident near Labrador City
The highway between Labrador City and Churchill Falls has reopened, police say.
A train accident near Labrador City has sent four Iron Ore Company of Canada employees to hospital.
Labrador City fire and ambulance services responded to the accident at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. The employees were taken to the Labrador West Health Care Centre, according to the IOC.
All railway traffic has been suspended until further notice, the company said in a statement.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the Trans-Labrador highway between Labrador City and Churchill Falls was closed earlier Wednesday but has since reopened.
Police are expected to release more information shortly.
More to come
