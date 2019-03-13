1 still in hospital after 'railway incident' near Labrador City

A "railway incident" that sent four Iron Ore Company workers to hospital Wednesday is still under investigation, the federal workplace safety department confirmed Thursday.

One of the four workers remains in hospital in Quebec City undergoing treatment as of Thursday afternoon, IOC confirmed.

Police said the injuries sustained were believed to be "non-life threatening."

Details have been slow to surface and vague following the incident. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is not calling what happened an accident and appealed for witnesses to call police or Crime Stoppers in a media release Wednesday night.

The RNC first framed the incident as a "motor vehicle collision" involving a train, but CBC News later confirmed with the IOC that the vehicle involved was not a train but one called a "rail changer."

What exactly the rail charger collided with hasn't been confirmed by government, police or the IOC.

A spokesperson for Employment and Social Development Canada said the department is investigating the incident alongside the RNC and declined to comment on the specifics of what happened.

