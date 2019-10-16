She's not a doctor, but this nurse practitioner thinks she's the future of rural health

It's not news to nurse-practitioner Sarah Kennedy that there's a doctor shortage in Newfoundland and Labrador, particularly for family doctors in rural areas.

But she says what she's doing in her hometown of Labrador City is a solution that the provincial government should be considering.

Kennedy, who says she worked as a nurse at the local hospital for eight years, just opened a private health clinic where she provides many of the same functions a family doctor offers at a clinic — the only catch is clients pay her.

"It's just opening more doors for access to patients and I guess that's the other option for them now; if you can't get a family doctor then hopefully you could be seen by a nurse practitioner in a clinic," she said.

The catch is that unlike in a family doctor's office, her clients pay her. The average cost of an appointment at the clinic is $60, with followups averaging around $30.

"One of the setbacks is that it's a fee-for-service clinic, and our province doesn't have a public funding model," Kennedy said.

Kennedy says nurse practitioners could be a solution to a doctor shortage in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

"That sort of restricts us a little bit there.… Lots of insurance companies do cover it so patients can apply through their own personal medical insurance to cover it."

But as an option to avoid a potentially long wait in an emergency room, Kennedy calls it the price of convenience and said she's gotten great feedback so far.

"That seems to be the theme, really. I've been able to get patients in day-of, or next day," she said.

Kennedy says other provinces with doctor shortages offer services from nurse practitioners, leaving her wondering why Newfoundland and Labrador does not.

"We're hoping that Newfoundland will follow suit and get on board with that as well," she said. "Everyone should have access to the same services."

CBC has asked for comment from Health Minister John Haggie but has not received a response.

